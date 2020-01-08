Recipe: Mary’s Pot Roast

There is nothing better then a home cooked pot roast during these cooler months of the year. The wonderful aroma filling your home as it cooks will make everyone run to the table before you even ring the dinner bell!

Ingredients::

3-5 Lb chuck roast, salt and pepper generously on both sides



4 slices thick cut peppered bacon

Sea salt & fresh ground pepper

4 Tbs olive oil

2 onions, halved

4-5 twigs fresh thyme

3 twigs fresh rosemary

4-5 garlic cloves, smashed

6-7 Lg multi color carrots, cut into 3-4 inch pieces

1 cup red wine

2-3 cups beef broth

8 oz mushrooms

1 1/2 lbs baby white potatoes

1 1/2 lbs baby red potatoes

1-2 parsnips, if desired, cut into lg pieces

2 stalks celery, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 lb Brussels sprouts, cleaned and ends cut off

1 pint cherry tomatoes

Directions:

Salt and pepper roast well. In a large dutch oven pot heat olive oil over medium high heat, add the onions to the oil and toast them up a bit then remove from oil. Place your roast in the hot oil to get a nice sear on all sides of the meat and then set aside on a plate.

Add the wine to the pot and deglaze by stirring well making sure to get all of the yummy bits blended in and remove from heat.

Lay the sliced bacon in the Dutch oven and place the roast on top of the bacon.

Add the onions, garlic, potatoes, carrots, mushrooms, Rosemary, thyme and all of the other vegetables you are using.

Pour the beef broth over the roast and veggies until the liquid is about 1/2-3/4 as high as the roast.

Place in a preheated oven at 275 degrees, cooking time will vary with the size of the roast, you want to allow an hour for each pound of meat.

Bake roast for 1 hour per pound at 275 degrees.

Tips:

If you would like firmer potatoes, add them half way through the cooking process.

From my home to yours, enjoy!



