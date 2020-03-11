Baseball: Boys Varsity 2-0 Against Steele Canyon

Joseph Williamson
On Wednesday, March 4, The Coronado Islanders welcomed the Steele Canyon Cougars from Spring Valley for a three o’clock first pitch. The final score was an Islander win, 7-2.

On Monday, March 9, the Cougars returned for another game. The Cougars came prepared, though it wasn’t enough to top the Islanders. The final score was 5-2.

Wednesday Pitching and Batting Stats:
Pitching
Raden Perry – 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 K
Heath Miller – 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K
Batting
Heath Miller (0-3) with a BB, 1 Sac Fly, 1 R, 1 RBI
Ryan Ward (3-4) with 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, and 1 SB
Kyle Phin (1-2) with 1 BB and 1 RBI
Luke Meloche (1-3) with 1 2b and 1 RBI
Brady Roulier (0-1) with 1 BB, 1 HBP, and 1 R
Caden Sutherland (0-2) with 1 BB and 1 R
Kanon Billings (0-2) with 1 HBP and 1 R
Evan Schnell  (2-3) with 1 2b, 1 R, and 2 RBI
Current Overall Record: 3-3

The Islanders have an away game on March 11 and the next home game is Friday, March 13, at 3:30 pm against Otay Ranch.

