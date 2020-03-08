Cops and Robbers: Wine and Whiskey Thefts (2/17/20-2/24/20)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):

Crimes:

2/24/20: Burglary of the Second Degree near 800 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown suspect entered Vons and selected sixteen bottles of wine, loading them in a shopping basket. The suspect then exited the store without paying for the items. The total loss was valued at approximately $1,018.84.

2/21/20: Petty Theft near 800 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown male in his mid-20s entered store through the front door. He filled up a shopping cart with bottles of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and left the store with the items without paying. The shopping cart and bottles of whiskey were valued at approximately $295.92.

2/17/20-2/21/20: Petty Theft near 300 block of Orange Avenue

Victim ordered several art supplies through Amazon, which were delivered in separate packages. Victim received messages that her order had been delivered as scheduled on February 19, 2020, but she only received one of the six packages.

Arrests:

2/22/20: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

22 year old male

2/20/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1000 block of First Street

36 year old female

