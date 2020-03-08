Concert: Sacra/Profana: An Autobiography

In addition to books, libraries collect and preserve stories in musical form. Coronado Public Library is proud to bring you this special after-hours concert, March 20 at 7:00 pm, in the grand foyer of the library by a genre-defying choral ensemble known for vibrant and innovative choral performances. Described as “a divine vocal canopy,” the group will enchant you with some of their most popular pieces.

SACRA/PROFANA has accomplished remarkable things in just 10 years including numerous world and U.S. premieres and collaborations with leading regional arts organizations including San Diego Symphony, Art of Élan, San Diego Opera, California Ballet, and many more. SACRA/PROFANA has also performed with many artists of worldwide renown, including the legendary Irish band The Chieftains, producer Carlton Cuse (of ABC’s hit show Lost), composer Michael Giacchino (Star Trek), and composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz in the development of Disney Theatrical’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse

Pick up your free tickets starting March 1 at the Coronado Library Circulation Desk.