5.5 Earthquake Shakes Baja California, Felt in Coronado

A 5.5 earthquake hit Baja California, near Mexicali, and was felt in Coronado. It took place at 7:52pm PST. Coronado residents took to social media and shared that it lasted about 4-5 seconds. No damages have been reported at this time. Get important information about emergency preparedness from the City of Coronado’s website.

USGS (United States Geological Survey) determined the location of this earthquake. Get more details here.

Earthquake Institute Warns Of A Big One Hitting San Diego

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake on San Diego’s Rose Canyon Fault could damage 100,000 homes, cause widespread road and bridge failures and make parts of Mission Bay sink about a foot, according to a newly released report.

