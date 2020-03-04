Meet the 2020 Coronado Rotary Speech Contest Winners

The Annual Rotary Four-Way Speech Contest, providing scholarship prizes to high school students, is underway. Rotarians were treated to inspiring speeches from Coronado High School students where First Place and $200 was awarded to Sofia Symon who discussed the inequality of women in many countries around the world. Second Place and $100 was awarded to Samantha Russell and she discussed the fashion industry supply chain complexities. Blake Bergener and Adelina Rocha received Finalist awards of $50 each. Blake spoke about the trials and tribulations about being a new kid in school and what to do about it, and Adelina applied the Four-Way Test to having courage. Sofia and Samantha will be representing the Coronado Rotary at the sub-regional level of the contest in March.