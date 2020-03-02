Armchair Travel is Headed to the Emerald Isle on March 17

The City of Coronado’s Armchair Travel celebrates all things Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, at the John D. Spreckels Center. Whether on foot, bicycle, behind the wheel of a car, or on a train, Ireland is a beautiful country to visit and experience. The often tragic and always magical history of the island can just as easily be found sitting patiently by the side of the road or in a humble farmer’s backyard as it can in a museum behind glass. Hear stories of Ireland’s history, culture, and the personal experiences of storyteller and museum educator, Tyler Hackworth, as he guides you on a journey across the Emerald Isle. Listen to the story of how he got his favorite scar, how he repeatedly stumbled across relics from the ancient past, and most importantly – learn where to find the best pizza in Ireland! These are just some of the fascinating tales and facts you will absorb during his presentation. What a treat to have such a wealth of knowledge and wisdom and so fitting to hear about it all on St. Patrick’s Day. Social hour beings at 5:30 pm with beer and wine available for purchase. The speaker’s presentation beings promptly at 6:30 pm. The cost for the program is only $6 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is highly recommended for this popular event as day of registration lines can be long.

