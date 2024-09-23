Two Hotel Del Properties to Become Part of LXR Hotels & Resorts

Two portions of the Hotel del Coronado are set to become part of LXR Hotels & Resorts, which recently announced the expansion of its West Coast footprint with the addition of Beach Village at The Del and Shore House at The Del.

The Hotel del Coronado dates back to 1888, and the Shore House and Beach Village are part of its evolution that includes the more than $550 million recent restoration by Blackstone Real Estate, intended to preserve the resort’s history and legacy, while enhancing its cultural connectivity, and cementing a place for future generations of guests to enjoy the iconic destination for decades to come.

Beach Village

Beach Village at The Del welcomes guests to private beachfront cottages and villas just steps away from golden sand beaches, while Shore House at The Del is a boutique luxury oceanfront resort offering captivating views, sophisticated amenities and indulgent experiences crafted for moments of togetherness and social connection via poolside cabanas, a seaside living room bistro and more.

Shore House

Both properties offer distinct and exclusive residential-style accommodations that elevate guest journeys at The Del, accentuated by activities and immersive experiences—from an invigorating swim overlooking the Pacific Ocean to sunrise yoga and magical sunsets, as well as world-class dining.

Beach Village at The Del and Shore House at The Del’s transition to LXR Hotels & Resorts will be effective as of October 9, 2024. The Victorian, The Views and The Cabanas neighborhoods will continue to be part of Hiltonʻs Curio Collection.





