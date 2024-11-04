Coronado Rotary Youth Exchange Program Info Meeting on Nov. 14

The Rotary Youth Exchange Program is starting up again with an event on November 14 at CHS to go over the program (details at the end of article). Both students and parents will be interested in the opportunity to travel and learn, especially since many Coronado families are a part of the Navy.

For many Coronado families, the love of travel and the importance of seeing the world runs deep. Travel isn’t just about exploring new places; it’s a powerful teacher that shapes who we are, opens our minds, and challenges us to see beyond our own experiences. For parents who have journeyed to new places—whether through service or adventure—those memories are often some of the most formative of their lives, filled with the moments that taught them resilience, empathy, and curiosity. The Youth Exchange Program offers Coronado’s young people the chance to begin their own journey of self-discovery, while reconnecting parents with the excitement and growth that come from embracing the unknown.

Imagine the thrill of that first time abroad, stepping into a new culture with unfamiliar sights, sounds, and traditions. For many parents, it’s a reminder of their own first encounters with the world beyond their doorstep, moments when they learned to be independent, to communicate across language barriers, and to find beauty in differences. The Youth Exchange Program gives today’s students a chance to experience that same life-changing journey, immersing them in new ways of thinking, new friendships, and a broader understanding of the world.

For Coronado’s Navy families, who know the value of bridging cultures and building relationships across borders, this program is a natural extension of the life they’ve built and the values they hold dear. It’s an invitation for young people to step outside their comfort zone and learn the kind of life skills that no classroom can teach. And as these students grow and change abroad, their parents can see in them reflections of their own growth years ago, when travel first inspired them to be more open-minded, adaptable, and globally aware.

This program is not only about individual growth; it’s a shared experience that strengthens family connections. Parents and students bond over stories of adventure, laugh about culture shocks, and learn from each other’s perspectives. Students return home with a maturity and sense of independence that makes parents proud, while parents find a renewed appreciation for the transformative power of travel.

The Youth Exchange Program gives Coronado families the gift of growth and connection. It’s a chance for young people to see the world through fresh eyes, while parents watch with pride as their children develop the confidence, empathy, and resilience that travel inspires. For families in Coronado, this is more than just a trip abroad—it’s a journey that enriches the entire family and brings the world a little closer to home.

Since 1929, Rotary International has offered this exchange program, growing to host around 8,000 students worldwide each year. Through our network of Rotary clubs, high school students can live and study abroad, gaining invaluable experience in a new language and culture.

The program offers both short-term and long-term options:

A multi-week summer exchange where students and families participate in a reciprocal home stay. San Diego-based students typically spend 3-6 weeks abroad, followed by hosting their exchange partner for a similar period. Long-Term Exchange Program: A full academic year abroad where students live with 2-3 host families, attend a local high school, and receive a monthly stipend from the host Rotary club.

For a full-year exchange, we work with multiple countries including the following: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, and Germany, etc.

HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT OF:

Traveling the world? Living in another country? Making lifelong international friendships?

BECOME A ROTARY EXCHANGE STUDENT AND EXPERIENCE THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!

Students and parents are invited to come to the information session where you will find out how you can study abroad affordably.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 6 to 7 pm

Coronado High School Multipurpose Room

650 D Avenue, Coronado

For more information, contact:

Karen Strabala

Rotary Youth Exchange Committee

[email protected]

youthexchange5340.org

