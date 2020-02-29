Cops and Robbers: $9,000 Theft at Del Beach Villas (2/6/20-2/19/20)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):

Crimes:

2/13/20-2/14/20: Petty Theft near 1000 block of A Avenue

Unknown suspect used unknown means to defeat the victim’s cable lock and stole her Specialized CR Sport ST bicycle.

2/13/20: Grand Theft Property near 1500 block of Orange Avenue

The victim’s backpack was stolen after she checked it into the reception desk at the Hotel del Coronado Beach Villas. The backpack and its contents are valued at approximately $9,000.

2/8/20-2/9/20: Grand Theft Property near 600 block of Country Club Lane

Unknown suspect took a metal brake, valued at $1,500, from a secured construction site.

2/6/20-2/13/20: Burglary near 100 block of C Avenue

Unknown suspect used an unknown tool to break into the carwash. No items were reported stolen.

Arrests:

2/19/20: Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 400 block of Pomona Avenue

23 year old male

2/19/20: Vandalism ($400 or more) – Felony near 1300 block of Ynez Place

29 year old male

2/18/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 800 block of Orange Avenue

62 year old male

2/18/20: Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 900 block of Orange Avenue

38 year old male

2/16/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1500 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

2/15/20: Vandalism ($400 or more) – Felony near 1400 block of Tenth Street

24 year old female

2/14/20: Carrying Concealed Weapon (Dirk or Dagger) – Felony near 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

43 year old male