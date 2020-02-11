February Armchair Travel

Traveling Solo: A Camping Journey in the Western States and Provinces

On Tuesday, February 18, at 5:30 pm, the Armchair Travel program is back. Join us as we journey back to the summer of 2019 with Susan Stocker as she recalls her 6,500-mile trip over three and a half months in her Honda Element without an itinerary and without a reservation. Travel along with this modern-day vagabond through eight states and two Canadian provinces. Highlights include: the coast of Oregon, the Olympic Peninsula, Vancouver Island, Jasper and Banff, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone, the north rim of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park and much more!

Susan Stocker grew up a Navy brat in Coronado. Her first International trip was to Tijuana at a young age, but the travel bug really bit when she studied abroad as an exchange student in Madrid, Spain as a college senior. Susan thrives on traveling and takes every opportunity presented to venture far and near, oftentimes as a solo traveler.

Doors open at 5:30 pm for a social hour followed by the speaker’s presentation at 6:30 pm. Beer and wine are available for purchase. The cost for the program is $5 for Coronado residents, and $6 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is highly recommended for this popular event.

Skip the day-of registration line and pre-register by calling (619) 522-7343, visit www.coronado.ca.us/register, or stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.