Cops and Robbers: Broken Windows at 7th and B (1/21/20-1/29/20)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):

Crimes:

1/26/20: Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant at Undisclosed Location

Subjects were involved in an argument which became physical, and both parties sustained injuries.

1/26/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Felony) near 700 block of B Avenue

Unknown suspect vandalized the front window of the victim’s residence by breaking the glass, which also damaged the window frame and the vertical blinds attached to the interior of the window. Monetary damage estimate is unknown.

1/23/20-1/27/20: Petty Theft near 600 block of D Avenue

Unknown suspect stole the victim’s unlocked gray Pure Fix bicycle from Coronado High School’s pool entrance. The bicycle was valued at about $300.

1/23/20: Petty Theft near 1100 block of First Street

Unknown suspect entered the business facility at the location and took the victim’s wallet, containing $20 cash and three credit cards. The total loss is $70.

1/22/20: Petty Theft near 1300 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown suspect stole $600 cash from the victim’s backpack that was placed on a shelf inside the employee restroom at Stake Chophouse and Bar. No other items were taken from the victim’s backpack.

1/21/20-1/23/20: Grand Theft near 1700 block of Strand Way

Unknown suspect took the victim’s property from a vehicle-mounted container and a locked storage container at the location. The stolen property is valued at $1,978 with additional damages valued at $1,600.

1/21/20: Vandalism near 1300 block of Fifth Street

Suspects vandalized multiple vehicles and a large potted plant in the 400 and 500 blocks of Pomona Avenue and the 1400 block of Fifth Street.

Arrests:

1/29/20: Grand Theft Property – Felony near 1100 block of Tenth Street

38 year old male

1/28/20: Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 1100 block of Adella Avenue

38 year old male

1/26/20: Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 1000 block of First Street

24 year old male

1/25/20: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

25 year old male

1/25/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

23 year old male

1/24/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1100 block of Adella Avenue

35 year old male

1/24/20: Unlawful Display of False Registration – Misdemeanor near 600 block of Ocean Boulevard

24 year old male

1/22/20: False Representation of Self to Peace Officer – Misdemeanor near 600 block of B Avenue

37 year old male