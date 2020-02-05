City Hosts Navy Air Operations Meeting

Naval Base Coronado, with support from the City of Coronado, invites the community to a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to hear a presentation on air operations by Naval Base Coronado Commanding Officer Capt. Timothy J. Slentz.

The community is encouraged to attend and ask questions.

The City will host the meeting at 6 pm at the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room, 640 Orange Ave.

The meeting will be like one held last year, which was well attended.