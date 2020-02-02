Cops and Robbers: $11,000 Stolen from Bank Account (1/11/20-1/19/20)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):

Crimes:

1/19/20: Shoplifting near 800 block of Orange Avenue

Female suspect enters the Vons grocery store pushing a shopping cart and goes to the detergent aisle where she loads a grocery cart with large containers of laundry detergent. After loading the cart, she leaves the store without paying for the items. The total loss for the laundry detergent is $69.

1/18/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 800 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown suspect damaged a meter at the location. The damage to the meter is estimated at $500.

1/17/20-1/18/20: Grand Theft near 1400 block of Second Street

Unknown suspects removed two locked bicycles from the patio and fled in an unknown direction. The total loss for the bicycles is $1,500.

1/17/20: Grand Theft Property near 800 block of Sixth Street

Unknown suspect used unknown means to defeat the victim’s silver bicycle lock and stole the victim’s bicycle. Suspect also stole several other miscellaneous items, including a bicycle helmet and small bicycle tools. The total monetary loss is approximately $1,130.

1/16/20: Grand Theft in Merrifield, Virginia

Victim reported that unknown suspect accessed her credit (Visa Signature Cash Rewards) and banking (Navy Federal Credit Union Checking) accounts and withdrew approximately $11,000 and attempted to obtain a loan through the same bank for $3,000.

1/11/20-1/12/20: Petty Theft near 1400 block of Second Street

Unknown suspect removed an unlocked bicycle from the stairwell at the location and fled in an unknown direction. The total loss for the bicycle is $400.

Arrests:

1/18/20: Carrying Loaded Firearm In Public – Felony near 2000 block of Mullinix Drive

19 year old male

1/18/20: Battery – Misdemeanor near 2000 block of Mullinix Drive

25 year old male

1/17/20: Taking Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent – Felony near 200 block of Prospect Place

25 year old male

1/17/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1500 block of Second Street

36 year old male