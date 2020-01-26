Cops and Robbers: Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins (1/8/20-1/14/20)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):

Crimes:

1/11/20: Burglary of the Second Degree near 100 block of D Avenue

Unknown suspect used unknown means to enter the victims’ apartment and took a rocking chair. There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment. The total monetary loss was approximately $259.

1/11/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 1000 block of First Street

Unknown suspect vandalized a stucco wall by spray painting “Logan” with gray paint.

1/9/20-1/10/20: Petty Theft near 100 block of Pine Court

Unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence and stole a DMV issued driver’s permit and US Navy dependent card belonging to the 17-year-old female resident.

1/9/20-1/10/20: Burglary of the Second Degree near 100 block of Pine Court

Unknown suspect broke into a vehicle parked on the street in front of the residence and stole a men’s black leather purse containing personal information. The loss for the purse is approximately $50.

1/8/20-1/9/20: Burglary of the Second Degree near 800 block of I Avenue

Unknown suspect gained access to a locked vehicle and stole the victim’s handicap placard.

1/8/20: Petty Theft near 1100 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown suspect took the victim’s unsecured property from the outside restaurant patio and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The stolen property is valued at approximately $75.

Arrests:

1/14/20: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1300 block of Fourth Street

26 year old male

1/12/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1000 block of Fourth Street

27 year old male

1/12/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Drugs – Misdemeanor near 200 block of Ocean Drive

36 year old male

1/10/20: Inflicting Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant – Felony near 900 block of C Avenue

45 year old female