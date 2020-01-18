Spring Sports Registration Open

Middle School
Sign up for the Coronado Spring 2020 season of Middle School Sports. Registration open Jan. 20 through Feb. 21. Middle school spring sports offerings include:
- Boy’s indoor volleyball
- Co-ed strength and speed
- Co-ed tennis (maximum of 24 athletes)
- Co-ed track and field
- Co-ed yoga
- Girl’s basketball
- Girl’s beach volleyball
Online registration is open January 20 through February 21, 2020 and teams are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. The middle school sports program is open to all children in grades 6 through 8 who live or attend school in Coronado. All skill levels are welcome as the program offers both competitive and non-competitive options. Spring season runs early March through early May with exact dates dependent on the sport and team.
Participants will receive professional coaching and an athletic t-shirt. Competitive teams will also have the opportunity to compete against other middle schools around San Diego with some mid-week, after-school travel required.
Join our Facebook group, Coronado Middle School Sports, for further updates. Send any questions to CMSsportsAD@gmail.com.
High School
Spring sports registration is now open at IslanderSportsFoundation.com. Click on the “More” tab and then “High School.” For questions, please contact Athletic Director Robin Nixon at robin.nixon@coronadousd.net.
Try-out dates:
(Check back at the Islander Sports Foundation website for more try-out information as it becomes available)
- Baseball: Saturday Feb. 8th Strand Field
Freshman: 9:00am to 12:00pm
Sophomores-Seniors 1:00-4:00pm
- Men’s Golf: Tuesday Feb 11th 3:00 Coronado Golf Course
- Men’s Tennis: Monday Feb 3rd 3:00 School Courts (behind Fire Station)
- Men’s and Women’s Swim: Monday Feb 10th BBMAC Pool 2:45pm
- Men’s Lacrosse: Tuesday Feb 18th at 7:00pm, once soccer is finished most practices will be 5:00-7:00.
- Women’s Lacrosse: Monday Feb 17th 5:00-7:00pm
- Men’s and Women’s Track and Field: n/a
- Men’s Volleyball: Saturday Feb 8th at 1:00pm
- Softball: Saturday Feb 8th 8:00am until Noon
- Women’s Beach Volleyball: n/a
