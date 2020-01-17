Cops and Robbers: Threatening Graphic Photos Sent Via Text Message (1/1/20-1/8/20)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):

Crimes:

1/8/20: Disturbing the Peace (Loud Noise) near 1500 block of First Street

Subjects were involved in a verbal dispute along the Boardwalk and sea wall near the Coronado Island Resort and Spa. One subject alleged the other was physically abusive to her canines as she walked along the Boardwalk and attempted to intervene.

1/7/20: Burglary of the Second Degree near 600 block of C Avenue

Unknown suspect cut the pad lock and latch of a donation box and stole the money inside the box. The estimated value of the stolen money is $20.

1/6/20: Petty Theft near 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

Unknown suspect stole a bicycle, valued at approximately $300, from the bicycle rack at the beach near the central lifeguard tower.

1/4/20: Threatening Telephone Messages near 500 block of D Avenue

The victim received graphic photos on his cell phone of what appeared to be homicide victims with a message threatening his life if he didn’t send the suspect money.

1/3/20-1/4/20: Grand Theft near 500 block of H Avenue

Unknown suspect stole miscellaneous tools from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The total monetary loss is approximately $958.

1/2/20-1/3/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 200 block of D Avenue

Victim reported his vehicle’s driver’s side mirror was damaged by an unknown object.

1/1/20-1/3/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 1000 block of First Street

Unknown suspect vandalized a public park bench with a black marker.

1/1/20: Disorderly Conduct/Loitering on Private Property near 300 block of Glorietta Boulevard

Subject attempted to gain entry into the victim’s home through the front and side doors.

1/1/20: Disorderly Conduct/Loitering on Private Property near 300 block of Escondido Lane

Subject attempted to gain entry into the victim’s home.

Arrests:

1/5/20: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 3500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

23 year old male

1/2/20: Battery – Misdemeanor near 1200 block of Okinawa Road

45 year old female

1/2/20: Battery – Misdemeanor near 1200 block of Okinawa Road

38 year old female