Cops and Robbers: Construction Site Burglary Results in $2,500 Loss of Tools (12/25/19-1/1/20)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):

Crimes:

12/27/19-12/30/19: Burglary near 1800 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown subject broke in and removed items from a locked van parked in front of the location. The items were valued at $432.

12/27/19-12/28/19: Burglary of the Second Degree near 1000 block of C Avenue

Unknown suspect entered the Dempsey Construction site at the location and cut the two master locks to the storage room. The suspect then entered the building and stole $2,500 worth of Dewalt construction tools belonging to the Field Operations Manager of the site. The suspect fled with the stolen construction equipment in an unknown direction.

12/26/19: Battery near 600 block of Orange Avenue

Suspect approached the victim at Spreckels Park and pushed the victim to the ground, punching him in the torso area. Victim sustained no injuries.

12/25/19-12/26/19: Petty Theft near 200 block of H Avenue

Unknown suspect took the vicitm’s property from an unlocked vehicle parked in front of the location. The stolen property is valued at approximately $550.

Arrests:

1/1/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1100 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old male

12/31/19: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 100 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

12/31/19: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1000 block of Ninth Street

45 year old male

12/31/19: Public Innovation – Misdemeanor near 600 block of Pomona Avenue

29 year old male

12/29/19: Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 1600 block of Pomona Avenue

28 year old male

12/29/19: Inflicting Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant – Felony near 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

45 year old male