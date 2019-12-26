January 2020 Armchair Travel – Mongolia

On Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m., the ever-popular Armchair Travel program takes us over 6,300 miles away to Mongolia. This fascinating country is bordered by China and Russia, and is known for vast, rugged expanses and nomadic culture. Our speaker, Gloria McCoy, visited Mongolia starting in Ulaanbaatar, for the annual Naadam festival. This three-day festival included tournaments of three traditional Mongolian sports: horse racing, wrestling, and archery, and an opening ceremony that is truly one of the world’s most exciting and colorful festivals. Travels outside Ulaanbaatar included camping in the Gorkhi-Terelj National Park and Gobi Desert and visiting the Princess Temple, Genghis Khan Statue, and Khamar Monastery. Join us as at the John D. Spreckels Center as we explore the legend of Genghis Khan and the sights of Mongolia through beautiful photos and intriguing stories.

Our presenter, Ms. McCoy, is past president of the Travelers’ Century Club for travelers who have been to 100 countries. Currently she has visited 200 countries of the club’s 327 documented countries and territories.

January’s Armchair Travel event will be held at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 1019 Seventh Street. Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the speaker’s presentation at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for residents and $7 for nonresidents.

To register call us at (619) 522-7343, visit www.coronado.ca.us/spreckels, or come by the City of Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center & Bowling Green located at 1019 Seventh Street.