Coronado Gives strengthens PAWS of Coronado’s support for local animals

Through the generosity of Coronado Gives , led by the Coronado Community Foundation, The Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) of Coronado is expanding its impact on the lives of local stray animals and the people who care for them.

This community-driven support allows PAWS of Coronado to deliver both preventive and urgent care services that directly benefit animals right here in Coronado. In late 2026, the CCF hosted a crowd-sourced giving campaign in partnership with The Coronado Times and the Coronado Eagle & Journal.

A portion of money raised by the community during the Coronado Gives campaign will be used to recognize World Spay Day in February, an international effort that highlights the importance of spay and neuter services in reducing pet overpopulation and improving animal health. With support from Coronado Gives, PAWS of Coronado will provide essential spay and neuter services through trusted local partners, including Purple Paws and Coronado Veterinary Hospital.

These preventive services help reduce unwanted litters, ease strain on animal welfare resources, and support healthier lives for pets in our community.

Coronado Gives funding also ensures that animals who come into PAWS of Coronado’s care as strays receive immediate medical attention. Many arrive injured, ill, or under-vaccinated and require prompt care, including medical treatment, vaccinations, and behavior support. Early intervention is often critical to restoring their health and preparing them for adoption into loving homes.

By supporting preventive care, emergency medical services, and rehabilitation, Coronado Gives donors are strengthening the local safety net for animals in need. Together, with the leadership of the Coronado Community Foundation, our community is making a lasting investment in the health, welfare, and future of Coronado’s animals.

The giving campaign was sponsored by the Coronado Eagle & Journal and The Coronado Times and hosted by the Coronado Community Foundation. All proceeds benefit the residents of Coronado through 501(c)(3) organizations serving the Coronado community.






