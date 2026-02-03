FOCUS annual meeting celebrates leadership, introduces Spirit of Service Award

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS), a Coronado-based nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk children throughout San Diego County, held its annual member meeting, celebrating new leadership, community partnership, and a legacy of service.

Coronado Mayor John Duncan presided over the swearing-in of FOCUS’ new Board of Directors and thanked outgoing board members for their service. Several incoming members will continue multi-term leadership roles, including Peggy Duncan, who was sworn in for her second term as president.

Mayor Duncan also provided a brief update on city matters, including optimistic progress related to the ongoing sewage crisis. “There is real momentum toward solving the crisis with the expansion of the United States treatment plant set to be completed by the end of 2027, with incremental improvements over the next year,” Mayor Duncan said.

FOCUS President Duncan outlined the organization’s priorities for 2026. “FOCUS seeks to continue its record-setting impact set in 2025, where FOCUS raised the most funds and helped the most children in our organization’s history,” she said. “We also intend to improve our member experience, including website and technology upgrades.”

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Ethel Kallsen Spirit of Service Award, honoring one of FOCUS’ original members, Ethel Kallsen. In her remarks, President Duncan recognized Kallsen’s pivotal role in sustaining and growing the organization during its most fragile years, her service in nearly every board role, including multiple terms as president, and her lasting impact on FOCUS’ culture of generosity and inclusion.

In recognition of her broader contributions to the community, Mayor Duncan presented Mrs. Kallsen with a City of Coronado Mayor’s Honor Coin, noting that the coins are reserved for individuals who make meaningful contributions to the city. “Ethel Kallsen embodies the spirit of service that makes Coronado such a special place,” said Mayor Duncan. “Her commitment has strengthened both FOCUS and our community.”

Many of FOCUS’ over 200 Coronado members attended the event, including several former FOCUS presidents and others who paid tribute to Mrs. Kallsen. The Ethel Kallsen Spirit of Service Award will remain with FOCUS as a perpetual award, presented annually to a volunteer who demonstrates extraordinary generosity of time, devoted service, and a deep commitment to FOCUS and the children it serves.

