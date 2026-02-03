Tuesday, February 3, 2026
People

FOCUS annual meeting celebrates leadership, introduces Spirit of Service Award

2 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
2026 FOCUS Board of Directors, left to right: Pat Robitaille, Peggy Curtin, Trisha Ross, Arie Van Vugt, Peggy Duncan, Lisa Alves, Linda Plambeck, Carol Dobi, Anne Nuttall. Not Pictured: Carla Bacon, Janine Everhart and Tori Jones.

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS), a Coronado-based nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk children throughout San Diego County, held its annual member meeting, celebrating new leadership, community partnership, and a legacy of service.

Current FOCUS President Peggy Duncan with Honoree and Former FOCUS President Ethel Kallsen

Coronado Mayor John Duncan presided over the swearing-in of FOCUS’ new Board of Directors and thanked outgoing board members for their service. Several incoming members will continue multi-term leadership roles, including Peggy Duncan, who was sworn in for her second term as president.

Mayor Duncan also provided a brief update on city matters, including optimistic progress related to the ongoing sewage crisis. “There is real momentum toward solving the crisis with the expansion of the United States treatment plant set to be completed by the end of 2027, with incremental improvements over the next year,” Mayor Duncan said.

FOCUS President Duncan outlined the organization’s priorities for 2026. “FOCUS seeks to continue its record-setting impact set in 2025, where FOCUS raised the most funds and helped the most children in our organization’s history,” she said. “We also intend to improve our member experience, including website and technology upgrades.”

President Peggy Duncan presents the Ethel Kallsen Spirit of Service Award to Ethel, alongside her husband and daughter

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Ethel Kallsen Spirit of Service Award, honoring one of FOCUS’ original members, Ethel Kallsen. In her remarks, President Duncan recognized Kallsen’s pivotal role in sustaining and growing the organization during its most fragile years, her service in nearly every board role, including multiple terms as president, and her lasting impact on FOCUS’ culture of generosity and inclusion.

Current FOCUS President Peggy Duncan with Honoree and Former FOCUS President Ethel Kallsen.

In recognition of her broader contributions to the community, Mayor Duncan presented Mrs. Kallsen with a City of Coronado Mayor’s Honor Coin, noting that the coins are reserved for individuals who make meaningful contributions to the city. “Ethel Kallsen embodies the spirit of service that makes Coronado such a special place,” said Mayor Duncan. “Her commitment has strengthened both FOCUS and our community.”

Many of FOCUS’ over 200 Coronado members attended the event, including several former FOCUS presidents and others who paid tribute to Mrs. Kallsen. The Ethel Kallsen Spirit of Service Award will remain with FOCUS as a perpetual award, presented annually to a volunteer who demonstrates extraordinary generosity of time, devoted service, and a deep commitment to FOCUS and the children it serves.

focus-sdkids.org



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Coronado Tennis Coach Joel Myers receives 2026 male coach of the year award from SDDTA

People

Victoria Henderson builds a football community for women

People

A Taste of Coronado allows Coronado Junior Woman’s Club to present $35,000 check to Forever Balboa Park

Entertainment

CHS 2010 grad Michael Silberblatt wins at 2025 AFIN 

City of Coronado

CHS junior Ella Mathis selected as intern to Councilmember Amy Steward

Community News

CWC shredding & e-waste recycling event, and philanthropy news

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: William “Bill” McClure

Community News

Coronado students lend a hand in Souper Bowl of Caring, Feb. 8

Letters to the Editor

Faith, power, and a growing divide

Community News

A mindfulness cruise kicks off new community connection initiative

Military

Avenue of Heroes: William “Bill” Hiscock

Crime

Coronado crime report: Assault with a deadly weapon, battery, robbery

More Local News

County adopts ordinance requiring warrants for federal law enforcement in non-public facilities

News

Club Coronado: Dance club vibes, home by nine

Community News

SunCoast Market opens in IB with a decade of community effort behind it

Business

Port receives $200,000 grant to mitigate Caulerpa prolifera algae first discovered in Coronado Cays

Community News

Council will revisit parking rules for grab-and-go restaurants — eventually

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Firecrackers, feasts, and fresh starts: Celebrating Vietnamese New Year