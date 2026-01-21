A Taste of Coronado allows Coronado Junior Woman’s Club to present $35,000 check to Forever Balboa Park

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club presented a check to Forever Balboa Park for $35,000 as the beneficiary for their annual fundraiser, A Taste of Coronado. Forever Balboa Park is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sustaining, enhancing, and advocating for Balboa Park. Their mission is to improve and advance Balboa Park so that people and nature can thrive together, prioritizing inclusivity, stewardship, service, sustainability, opportunity, and synergy in all actions while contributing to the well-being of the San Diego region.

This $35,000 donation will go directly towards restoring and preserving the historic Dorothea Laub Balboa Park Carousel — a beloved San Diego icon that has brought joy to generations of children and families.

“A Taste of Coronado 2025 was our most successful event to date, and that success is entirely due to the incredible restaurants, sponsors, volunteers, and guests who show up year after year to support our mission,” said Sara Stillman, Chair of A Taste of Coronado. “We are deeply grateful to be able to turn that collective generosity into a meaningful partnership with Forever Balboa Park, helping preserve a place that holds so much history, joy, and significance for our community.”

This contribution celebrates the deep-rooted connection between Coronado and Balboa Park, bringing to life a commemorative bench within the iconic Carousel, upgrades to the Carousel History Center spotlighting Coronado’s impact and legacy, and the debut of “Coronado Carousel Day” — a free, family-friendly celebration uniting the community through history, joy, and preservation.

For more information about The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club membership, please visit coronadojuniorwomans.org/membership.





