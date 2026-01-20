Tuesday, January 20, 2026
CHS junior Ella Mathis selected as intern to Councilmember Amy Steward

Ella Mathis

Coronado Councilmember Amy Steward has selected Ella Mathis, a junior at Coronado High School, to serve as her intern for the upcoming term. The internship offers students a unique, behind-the-scenes look at city governance, including opportunities to attend official meetings, engage with community leaders, and develop leadership, communication, and administrative skills.

Mathis recently moved to Coronado with her military family from Virginia Beach, where she was recognized as her school’s Outstanding Science and Math Student of the Year. She has spent the past two summers serving as a guest engagement docent at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center and was selected as a Virginia Space Coast Scholar at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. In addition, Mathis is an award-winning debater.

Since arriving in Coronado, Mathis has quickly become involved in the community. After learning that Coronado High School did not have a debate team, she played a key role in launching a debate club, helping bring opportunities for competitive speech and civic discourse to her peers.

“I’ve fallen in love with the sense of community and engagement here,” said Mathis of Coronado.

Mathis’ interest in city governance stems from her experience in debate, where she developed skills in critical thinking, evaluating complex issues, and transforming research into persuasive communication. These experiences led her to participate in the Virginia Beach Sister City Association Youth Ambassador scholarship competition.

“During this competition, I worked closely with community leaders, former teachers, and school board members to develop the skills needed to serve as a Youth Ambassador,” said Mathis. “I gained invaluable experience presenting formally, communicating the mission of the Association, and interacting with city leaders, which inspired a passion for civic leadership that I hope to turn into a lasting, positive impact.”

The internship runs from January through April and is structured to accommodate academic priorities, including Advanced Placement testing and end-of-year school activities.

“I am thrilled to have Ella on my team,” Steward said. “As a retired teacher, I am always eager to create opportunities for students. Once a teacher, always a teacher, and I suspect I will learn as much from Ella — if not more — as she will from me.”



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

