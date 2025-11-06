City Governance internship opportunity for CHS students

Coronado High School juniors and seniors interested in city government and civic leadership are invited to apply for a unique internship opportunity offered by retired Coronado teacher and current City Councilmember Amy Steward.
This spring 2026 program (January – April) will afford two students a unique inside look at how city government functions to include opportunities to attend official meetings; engage with community leaders; and develop valuable leadership, communication, and administrative skills.
Qualifications
Candidates must be strong communicators — both written and verbal — and enthusiastic about learning how city operations and governance function.
Commitments
Interns will be required to participate in several local and regional meetings, to include:
- Attend one City Council meeting each month (January–April)
- Participate in one California Cities lunch meeting in San Diego
- Join an afternoon online Coastal Cities Leadership Group meeting
- Attend one Monday afternoon Naval Complexes meeting
- Attend a SANDAG Shoreline Preservation meeting in San Diego
Students will be responsible for coordinating any necessary absences with their teachers, school administrators, and coaches as well as transportation to/from meetings.
Intern responsibilities include
- Reviewing selected City Council agenda items
- Organizing a community forum
- Assisting with administrative tasks
- Presenting at one City Council meeting
- Minimum monthly meetings with Councilmember Steward
Application details
Interested students should email to [email protected] no later than November 21:
1) a cover letter (explaining their interest in the councilmember internship)
2) a résumé
Final top candidates will be invited to interview during the week of December 1.
This is an exceptional opportunity to gain firsthand experience in civic leadership and make a positive, meaningful impact in the community.