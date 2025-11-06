Thursday, November 6, 2025
City Governance internship opportunity for CHS students

Managing Editor
Coronado High School juniors and seniors interested in city government and civic leadership are invited to apply for a unique internship opportunity offered by retired Coronado teacher and current City Councilmember Amy Steward.

This spring 2026 program (January – April) will afford two students a unique inside look at how city government functions to include opportunities to attend official meetings; engage with community leaders; and develop valuable leadership, communication, and administrative skills.

Qualifications

Candidates must be strong communicators — both written and verbal — and enthusiastic about learning how city operations and governance function.

Commitments

Interns will be required to participate in several local and regional meetings, to include:

  • Attend one City Council meeting each month (January–April)
  • Participate in one California Cities lunch meeting in San Diego
  • Join an afternoon online Coastal Cities Leadership Group meeting
  • Attend one Monday afternoon Naval Complexes meeting
  • Attend a SANDAG Shoreline Preservation meeting in San Diego

Students will be responsible for coordinating any necessary absences with their teachers, school administrators, and coaches as well as transportation to/from meetings.

Intern responsibilities include

  • Reviewing selected City Council agenda items
  • Organizing a community forum
  • Assisting with administrative tasks
  • Presenting at one City Council meeting
  • Minimum monthly meetings with Councilmember Steward

Application details

Interested students should email to [email protected] no later than November 21:

1) a cover letter (explaining their interest in the councilmember internship)
2) a résumé

Final top candidates will be invited to interview during the week of December 1.

This is an exceptional opportunity to gain firsthand experience in civic leadership and make a positive, meaningful impact in the community.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

School safety forum highlights need for communication, revamped cell phone policy

Community News

California approves congressional redistricting in Prop 50 vote

News

Coronado moves forward to expedite historic home review

City of Coronado

Hoka Postal National 2-Mile Championship

Sports

I.C.E. raid shakes up Coronado community; four landscapers taken in unmarked cars

News

