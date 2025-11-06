City Governance internship opportunity for CHS students

Coronado High School juniors and seniors interested in city government and civic leadership are invited to apply for a unique internship opportunity offered by retired Coronado teacher and current City Councilmember Amy Steward.

This spring 2026 program (January – April) will afford two students a unique inside look at how city government functions to include opportunities to attend official meetings; engage with community leaders; and develop valuable leadership, communication, and administrative skills.

Qualifications

Candidates must be strong communicators — both written and verbal — and enthusiastic about learning how city operations and governance function.

Commitments

Interns will be required to participate in several local and regional meetings, to include:

Attend one City Council meeting each month (January–April)

Participate in one California Cities lunch meeting in San Diego

Join an afternoon online Coastal Cities Leadership Group meeting

Attend one Monday afternoon Naval Complexes meeting

Attend a SANDAG Shoreline Preservation meeting in San Diego

Students will be responsible for coordinating any necessary absences with their teachers, school administrators, and coaches as well as transportation to/from meetings.

Intern responsibilities include

Reviewing selected City Council agenda items

Organizing a community forum

Assisting with administrative tasks

Presenting at one City Council meeting

Minimum monthly meetings with Councilmember Steward

Application details

Interested students should email to [email protected] no later than November 21:

1) a cover letter (explaining their interest in the councilmember internship)

2) a résumé

Final top candidates will be invited to interview during the week of December 1.

This is an exceptional opportunity to gain firsthand experience in civic leadership and make a positive, meaningful impact in the community.





