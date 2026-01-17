Avenue of Heroes: Michael William Emerson

Prepared by: Barrow Emerson (brother)

Michael William Emerson was born April 1, 1947, in Atlanta to Naval Aviator Lieutenant Commander William S. Emerson and Jan Emerson.

He lived in Coronado from 1952 to 1955 at 1216 4th St., attending Coronado Elementary School while his father was stationed at NAS North Island. In 1955, he moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, with his father and stepmother Jane (Barrow) Emerson. He graduated from Central High School in 1965 and attended Missouri Western State University.

Michael joined the Navy in 1966 and returned to Coronado to train at the Amphibious Base as a member of UDT Team 11 and later SEAL Team 1, Class 40. He completed two tours in Vietnam, participating in more than 30 combat missions. His awards include two Purple Hearts, the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and a Certificate of Commendation from the Commander of the 7th Fleet for outstanding performance of duty in combat operations. After his honorable discharge, he transferred to the Naval Reserve and remained a strong supporter of all Naval Special Warfare warriors, veterans, and their families through the Navy SEAL Foundation and UDT/SEAL Association.

Following his service, Michael worked from 1970 to 1973 at Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside for children with disabilities in Des Moines, Iowa. He married Karen Knepler on Dec. 7, 1974, in St. Joseph, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Autum, the following year. In 1978, the family moved to Missoula, Montana, where he studied outdoor recreation at the University of Montana.

In 1996, Michael returned to the Midwest, settling in Creston, Iowa, where he lived until the end of his life. He enjoyed photography, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the music of the Grateful Dead, reading, writing, beading and leatherwork, movies, good beer, and spending as much time as possible with his beloved grandsons, Sam and Max.

He also supported numerous charitable causes including Disabled American Veterans, St. Labre and St. Joseph Indian Schools, Heifer International, NPR, the World Wildlife Fund, and National Geographic.

SEAL Team 1, Class 40 will honor Michael and several classmates with a “Final Surf Passage.”

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Established in 2014, the program has honored 309 hometown heroes to date, with another 14 to be recognized on November 1, 2025. City staff and dedicated volunteers from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association, and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee the program’s operation.

The program was inspired in 2011, when the Coronado community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That moment inspired the City to formalize the program, which officially launched in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a lasting reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and enduring legacy of service.

In 2014, Coronado resident Toni McGowan, a devoted advocate for honoring local military members, helped transform the idea into a lasting tradition. Her tireless efforts led the City to designate State Route 282—Third and Fourth streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island—as the “Coronado Avenue of Heroes” and to adopt the companion banner ceremony.

McGowan also worked with the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association and other partners to have the Avenue of Heroes designated as a Blue Star Memorial Highway, a tribute to the nation’s Armed Forces. The State of California granted this designation in January 2017. Although McGowan passed away in 2019, her dedication and vision continue to inspire the program today.





