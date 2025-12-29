Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Letters to the Editor

Coronado Marine Corps League thanks community for a standout Toys for Tots campaign

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Armando Acuna, associate member of the Coronado Marine Corps League 

The collection box at the Coronado branch of U.S. Bank on Orange Avenue, one of the top drop off locations. From left, Dave Werner, Coronado Marine Corps League, Erica Garcia, Rudy Maldonado and Lauren from U.S. Bank, and Tom Kelleher, Coronado Marine Corps League.

A big public thank you to the generous people of Coronado who filled many of our collection boxes, bringing Christmas joy to underserved children throughout San Diego County.
This year we collected 1,102 toys, gifts, and books in Coronado and delivered them to the Marine Corps Reserve facility in Miramar.

The toys were then distributed to 38 local nonprofits, churches, and other approved groups. All the gifts delivered to the facility stay in San Diego County. Also, the toys are distributed to all children in the county, not just military children.

The Coronado Marine Corps League thanks the 23 Coronado locations that allowed us to place Toys for Tots collection boxes at their places.

Armando Acuna



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

New “Nuremberg” film — good but not so good

Letters to the Editor

Veterans Day concert – a wonderful salute to veterans

Letters to the Editor

It’s time for accountability within the San Diego Port Authority Board

Letters to the Editor

Restore the balance of power: Vote YES on Prop 50

Letters to the Editor

Prop 50 is a temporary measure

Letters to the Editor

Resident urges yes vote on Prop 50

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Soroptimists celebrate the holidays

Community News

Santa to make special deliveries in Coronado on Christmas Eve

Community News

Christmas gifts for Head Start thanks to Christ Church Advent Angels

Education

Celebrating human resilience through dance

Education

Coronado School of the Arts to host its first annual Showcase Night

Dining

Ceremonial groundbreaking for new waterfront restaurant at Ferry Landing

More Local News

Looking deeper at the Coronado Gives campaign

Community

Transfer Abroad Network: Creating a path from community college to a degree abroad

Business

New ownership at Coronado F45

Business

Coronado to focus on sewage, affordable housing mandates, infrastructure, and e-bikes in 2026 legislative session

City of Coronado

Tacos for the night owls

Dining

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Elwin Wallace Law