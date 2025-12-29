Coronado Marine Corps League thanks community for a standout Toys for Tots campaign

Submitted by Armando Acuna, associate member of the Coronado Marine Corps League

A big public thank you to the generous people of Coronado who filled many of our collection boxes, bringing Christmas joy to underserved children throughout San Diego County.

This year we collected 1,102 toys, gifts, and books in Coronado and delivered them to the Marine Corps Reserve facility in Miramar.

The toys were then distributed to 38 local nonprofits, churches, and other approved groups. All the gifts delivered to the facility stay in San Diego County. Also, the toys are distributed to all children in the county, not just military children.

The Coronado Marine Corps League thanks the 23 Coronado locations that allowed us to place Toys for Tots collection boxes at their places.

