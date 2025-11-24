Toys for Tots, annual Marine Corps holiday collection drive is now open

The annual Marine Corps Toy For Tots Christmas collection drive runs until Dec. 19.

Collection boxes have been placed at numerous Coronado locations, with more to come. Donations of unwrapped toys, children’s books, and games can be dropped off at any of the locations.

Here’s a partial list of where to donate Toys for Tots in Coronado:

Bank of America, 1199 Orange Ave.

Boney’s Bayside Market, 155 Orange Ave.

Chase Bank, 1000 Orange Ave.

Coldwell Banker West, 944 Orange Ave.

Coronado Cays Yacht Club, 30 N. Caribe Cay Blvd. N.

Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way

Coronado Fitness Club, 875 Orange Ave.

Coronado Golf Pro Shop, 2000 Visalia Row

Coronado Hardware, 140 Orange Ave.

Coronado Yacht Club, 1631 Strand Way

Crown City Cigars, 1136 Loma Ave.

Gelato Paradiso, 918 Orange Ave.

Hotel del Coronado, Ocean Club

Island Beer Club

John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 7th St.

McP’s Irish Pub, 1107 Orange Ave.

Starbucks, 960 Orange Ave.

Stay Coronado, 843 Orange Ave.

U.S. Bank, 800 Orange Ave.

VFW, 557 Orange Ave.

Vons, 868 Orange Ave.

Last year was a great success and the Coronado Detachment of the Marine Corps League collected hundreds of toys that made Christmas a joy for poor children in San Diego County who otherwise would have gone without.





