Christmas tree recycling options in Coronado

Live Christmas trees, including flocked trees, should be recycled by using either the green waste curbside program or the drop-off program.

Curbside Recycling

Christmas trees and holiday greenery will be collected curbside Dec. 26 – Jan. 19. Please remove all ornaments and lights and place your tree out on your normal collection day. Place maximum four-foot sections of your tree in your yard waste recycling container(s), or bundle tree sections together with twine (maximum 4 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter) and place on the curb.

Drop-off Locations

Residents may drop off their trees (no size restrictions) in the designated containers (dumpsters) at the Glorietta Bay boat launch or the Cays Park parking lot between Dec. 26 and Jan. 19. Do not include any trash.

Christmas Tree Recycling
Christmas tree drop off dumpsters at Glorietta Bay boat launch parking lot.

Christmas Tree Recycling Tips

  • Strung lights cannot be recycled. They tangle the machines and cause the system to shut down for de-tangling.
  • Flocked or fake snow (flock) contains chemicals. Therefore, these trees cannot be composted.
  • If you choose to use tinsel it must be completely removed (and placed in the trash) from your tree before it can be recycled. The best option, don’t buy tinsel. It is a wasteful single-use plastic.
  • Make sure to remove all ornaments, garlands, lights, nails, tree bags, and tree stands (metal or plastic) before recycling.
  • Reuse or donate artificial trees that are in good condition. Purchasing new plastic trees create more waste and greenhouse gasses. You’d need to use them for at least 20 years to show any environmental benefit.
  • Don’t let real trees sit around too long after the holidays. They can dry out and become fire hazards. Organic wreaths and similar organic decorations can be recycled with trees.

