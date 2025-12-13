Avenue of Heroes: Thomas Ashworth Jr.

Prepared by: Thomas and Stephen Ashworth (sons)
Lieutenant Thomas Ashworth Jr. was born in 1908 in Payette, Idaho, to Rev. and Mrs. Thomas Ashworth. His parents had immigrated from England in 1906, farming in Payette before his father became rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Butte, Montana.
Tom graduated from Payette High School in 1928, where he was a member of the Glee Club and varsity baseball team. One of five siblings, he had a sister and three brothers: Edward, who graduated from West Point and rose to the rank of Colonel; Robert, who also graduated from West Point and became a General; and Geoffrey, who followed their father into the Episcopal ministry.
After serving as a private in the Idaho National Guard from 1925 to 1927, Tom was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy. At Annapolis, he enjoyed athletics and was captain of the baseball team. After graduating in 1931, he entered the fleet and served aboard the USS Saratoga, USS Maryland, USS Roper, and USS Evans before being ordered to flight training.
In 1933, Tom married Marjorie Valentine Hoyt of Butte. They welcomed their son, Thomas Ashworth III that same year in Pensacola, Florida, while Tom attended flight school. Their second son, Stephen Hoyt Ashworth, was born in Annapolis while Tom taught at the Naval Academy.
Tom received his wings of gold in 1935 and went on to serve aboard the USS Saratoga and USS Louisville. He later attended postgraduate school at the California Institute of Technology, earning a degree in aeronautical engineering. Following Caltech, the family moved to Coronado, where Tom reported to Squadron VB-6 aboard the USS Enterprise (CV-6), which became the most decorated ship in World War II.
On Oct. 21, 1941, Tom lost his life in a night carrier landing accident off Pearl Harbor.
Marjorie Ashworth spent the rest of her life in Coronado, where she raised her sons and co-owned the David Harrison School. Both Thomas and Stephen graduated from Coronado High School and went on to become attorneys and judges of the California Superior Court. Thomas graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, and Stephen from San Jose State University. Today, Thomas resides in Point Loma, and Stephen lives in the Coronado home purchased by their mother after their father’s death.