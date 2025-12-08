Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Avenue of Heroes: Stanley Antrim

Prepared by: Lynell Antrim (daughter) and Stan Antrim Jr. (son)

Stanley Antrim was born in 1924 in Willowbrook, California, to Thomas Antrim and Bessie McCann and was raised in Bakersfield. He earned the nickname “Red” for his red hair. In 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

After completing recruit training in San Diego, Stan served aboard USS Ganymede, USS Iowa, and USS Columbus; at the Naval Construction Battalion Center; at NavTraCen Hollywood; and with Landing Craft Squadrons in Coronado. A qualified pier superintendent, foreman, rigger, and captain, he received a Navy Commendation in 1954 for maintaining open sea lanes during the Korean War. He was also continuously recognized with Good Conduct Medals.

In 1955, as an E-7, Stan volunteered for Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) Training Class 15. At 31, he was one of the oldest men to complete the rigorous course. He and his wife, Laura, and their two children then moved to Coronado, purchasing their forever home on A Avenue.

Ordered to UDT 11 as an explosives and manual combat expert, Stan’s initiative and “Can Do” spirit assured an enviable reputation for excellence. Promoted to senior chief boatswain’s mate in 1959, he was later featured in the television series Danger Is My Business, in which “Chief Antrim and his men” demonstrated the unique and dangerous skills of UDT members to the awe of the public.

Stan’s final assignment was chief master-at-arms at NavPhibScol Coronado. Although selected for promotion to warrant officer and offered the chance to serve as a plank owner of SEAL Team 1, Stan opted for retirement.

In 1962, Stan began his second career with the City of Coronado, first maintaining the community pool, then advancing to pool manager and later aquatics supervisor, overseeing all pools and beaches. He implemented popular exercise and youth programs, was active with the Coronado Optimists Club, and was honored with the Coronado Rotary Club Community Service Award.

No better example of Stan’s motivation and patriotism is that his son, Stan Jr., attended the U.S. Naval Academy, and like his father, completed UDT/SEAL Training – the first father-son pair to do so.

Stan passed away in 2005 after a 20-year battle with cancer. Laura remained in the family home until her passing in 2019. Stan is remembered as a true Islander and Coronado Hero!

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Established in 2014, the program has honored 309 hometown heroes to date, with another 14 to be recognized on November 1, 2025. City staff and dedicated volunteers from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association, and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee the program’s operation.
The program was inspired in 2011, when the Coronado community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.
That moment inspired the City to formalize the program, which officially launched in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a lasting reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and enduring legacy of service.
In 2014, Coronado resident Toni McGowan, a devoted advocate for honoring local military members, helped transform the idea into a lasting tradition. Her tireless efforts led the City to designate State Route 282—Third and Fourth streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island—as the “Coronado Avenue of Heroes” and to adopt the companion banner ceremony.
McGowan also worked with the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association and other partners to have the Avenue of Heroes designated as a Blue Star Memorial Highway, a tribute to the nation’s Armed Forces. The State of California granted this designation in January 2017. Although McGowan passed away in 2019, her dedication and vision continue to inspire the program today.



