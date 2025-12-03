Thursday, December 4, 2025
Community News

Your extra Hot Wheels can build Coronado’s fastest speedway

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

We’re gearing up for a Hot Wheels Workshop and need your help. Do you have Hot Wheels, Matchbox, or other mini die-cast toy cars that your children no longer play with? We’re collecting cars and tracks to create an exciting speedway for local racers and give kids a fun, hands-on experience.

Please drop off donations at the Coronado Community Center front desk by January 31, 2026.

For more information, contact Recreation Coordinator Brooke Klosinski at [email protected] or 619-522-2461. We truly appreciate your generosity in helping our community and inspiring the next generation of racers.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

King tides offer glimpse of future sea-level rise

Business

“Let’s make Coronado a blue zone,” says owner of island’s new wellness spa

Community News

Where thanks meets giving: A heartfelt message from the Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Nov. 20-26, 2025

Community News

50th annual Coronado holiday parade and tree lighting – the brightest yet

Community News

Toys for Tots, annual Marine Corps holiday collection drive is now open

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Relax, restore, and rebalance: Discover the health benefits of a sound bath

Community News

Lil Pilgrim’s Party brings Thanksgiving fun on a day off school

Community News

Turkey Time Fun: A gobble-worthy day of games and treats

Community News

Van trip to the Visions Museum of Textile Art – Update

People

Faces of Recreation Services: Ana Carrasco

Community News

Annual Turkey Coloring Contest arrives

More Local News

Council opts for measurable, timely projects over Climate Action Plan update

City of Coronado

Man arrested after brandishing fake handgun on Orange Avenue

Crime

Coronado Gives community story: Seven’s journey to a forever home through PAWS of Coronado

Community

Tom Riddle (1936-2025)

Obituaries

Meet your neighbor: Justine Fraley, veteran helping veterans

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Celebrating human resilience through dance