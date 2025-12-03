Your extra Hot Wheels can build Coronado’s fastest speedway

We’re gearing up for a Hot Wheels Workshop and need your help. Do you have Hot Wheels, Matchbox, or other mini die-cast toy cars that your children no longer play with? We’re collecting cars and tracks to create an exciting speedway for local racers and give kids a fun, hands-on experience.

Please drop off donations at the Coronado Community Center front desk by January 31, 2026.

For more information, contact Recreation Coordinator Brooke Klosinski at [email protected] or 619-522-2461. We truly appreciate your generosity in helping our community and inspiring the next generation of racers.





