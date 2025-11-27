Thursday, November 27, 2025
Pre-Season Track and Field training starts December 1

George Green
Head Coronado Track and Field coach Cameron Gary

Head Islander Track and Field coach Cameron Gary will start his pre-season for spring Track and Field season on Monday, December 1.

At first, it will be three days a week (Mon, Tues, Thur). In January, Wednesday will be added. Coach Gary’s sessions will begin at 3:45 pm and last until 5:15/5:30 pm. The training sessions target sprinters, jumpers, and hurdlers. If you’re a distance runner, contact coach Green. If you’re a thrower, contact coach Yee or coach Young.

You can find all contacts at this link.

Or visit the Islander Trace website.

Here is a video from Coach Gary.

This training is completely voluntary for all Coronado High School students. No sign-up for the track team is required.



Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

