Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Coronado Unified elementary schools seeking Everyone A Reader volunteers

1 min.
Managing Editor

Coronado Unified School District is excited to bring back the Everyone A Reader (EAR) program, a countywide initiative that began in 1995. EAR volunteers are specially trained to provide one-to-one reading support to students in grades 1-3 who need extra reading support.

Both Village and Silver Strand Elementary Schools have had EAR programs in the past, but the program has been paused since the pandemic.

“We are excited to bring this program back to our schools,” said Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle. “It’s a proven and effective way to help students build reading skills and confidence, and it also supports teachers by giving students the extra attention they need.”

The benefits of EAR reach both students and volunteers. Students gain valuable skills and build confidence, which can lead to success in later grades. For volunteers, it’s a meaningful opportunity to make a tangible difference in a child’s life while also building connections in the community.

To participate, volunteers must complete a training session before working with students. CUSD is hosting a one hour workshop on Monday, Nov. 17, 9-10 am in the District Office, 201 Sixth Street. Volunteers must also have a CUSD volunteer clearance including Livescan Fingerprint. The district will reimburse up to $50 for the cost of fingerprinting, which can be used for all volunteering in the district for a lifetime.

“We welcome all community members, even without students in school, to participate in this rewarding program. Some of our best volunteers are grandparents!” said Dr. Battle.

Volunteers will coordinate directly with teachers to set schedules that work best for them.

If you are passionate about reading and want to make a positive impact, this is a wonderful way to get involved.



SourceCoronado Unified School District

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

