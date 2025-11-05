Discover Coronado moves to support local businesses

Change isn’t coming — it’s already here.

From inflation and tariffs to government slowdowns, the travel and hospitality industries have faced headwinds that ripple all the way to Coronado’s shores.

Local businesses have felt it firsthand. Occupancy at Coronado’s four largest resorts fell by 10% in September, a sharp shift that affects nearly everyone who works, owns, or sells on Coronado Island.

Discover Coronado saw the storm coming and acted early.

The city’s official destination marketing organization strategically moved up its media campaigns to soften the impact and keep visitors coming through the off-season. Instead of ending the campaigns in December, Discover Coronado invested more so the marketing can continue through April. The digital campaign targets luxury travelers in Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Orange County, Denver, and Arizona.

“We know how quickly travel trends can shift,” said Todd Little, Executive Director of Discover Coronado. “By staying ahead of those changes, we’re helping local resorts, and the many small businesses that depend on visitor spending, maintain stability through the slower months.”

If high airfares keep distant travelers closer to home, Little and the staff of Discover Coronado are ready to pivot with a regional “staycation” campaign to attract overnight guests from the San Diego region looking for relaxation without the long flight.

Discover Coronado’s efforts aren’t about summer tourism. Every campaign is designed to draw guests from September through May, the months when local resorts, restaurants, retailers, and service providers depend most on visitor spending.

To keep the destination top of mind, Discover Coronado recently captured new photo and video content across the island in late August, showcasing Coronado’s coastal wonders and world-class hospitality.

The Board has also invested reserves so its four partner resorts — Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott Resort, and Glorietta Bay Inn — could refresh their own marketing materials and continue to promote Coronado Island as a premier destination for group meetings and leisure travel.

Change is also happening within the organization itself. Discover Coronado Chairperson Jonathan Litvack of the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Vice Chair Kate Berry of Loews Coronado Bay Resort have retired from the Board after years of dedicated service. Claudia Ludlow, General Manager of the Glorietta Bay Inn, will serve as Interim Chair, continuing Discover Coronado’s mission to sustain local businesses and protect the community’s economic vitality.





