Thursday, November 6, 2025
BusinessTravel

Discover Coronado moves to support local businesses

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Change isn’t coming — it’s already here.

From inflation and tariffs to government slowdowns, the travel and hospitality industries have faced headwinds that ripple all the way to Coronado’s shores.

Local businesses have felt it firsthand. Occupancy at Coronado’s four largest resorts fell by 10% in September, a sharp shift that affects nearly everyone who works, owns, or sells on Coronado Island.

Discover Coronado saw the storm coming and acted early.

The city’s official destination marketing organization strategically moved up its media campaigns to soften the impact and keep visitors coming through the off-season. Instead of ending the campaigns in December, Discover Coronado invested more so the marketing can continue through April. The digital campaign targets luxury travelers in Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Orange County, Denver, and Arizona.

“We know how quickly travel trends can shift,” said Todd Little, Executive Director of Discover Coronado. “By staying ahead of those changes, we’re helping local resorts, and the many small businesses that depend on visitor spending, maintain stability through the slower months.”

If high airfares keep distant travelers closer to home, Little and the staff of Discover Coronado are ready to pivot with a regional “staycation” campaign to attract overnight guests from the San Diego region looking for relaxation without the long flight.

Discover Coronado’s efforts aren’t about summer tourism. Every campaign is designed to draw guests from September through May, the months when local resorts, restaurants, retailers, and service providers depend most on visitor spending.

One of the many new photo assets funded by Discover Coronado to inspire group and leisure visits during the off-season.

To keep the destination top of mind, Discover Coronado recently captured new photo and video content across the island in late August, showcasing Coronado’s coastal wonders and world-class hospitality.

The Board has also invested reserves so its four partner resorts — Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott Resort, and Glorietta Bay Inn — could refresh their own marketing materials and continue to promote Coronado Island as a premier destination for group meetings and leisure travel.

Change is also happening within the organization itself. Discover Coronado Chairperson Jonathan Litvack of the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Vice Chair Kate Berry of Loews Coronado Bay Resort have retired from the Board after years of dedicated service. Claudia Ludlow, General Manager of the Glorietta Bay Inn, will serve as Interim Chair, continuing Discover Coronado’s mission to sustain local businesses and protect the community’s economic vitality.



SourceDiscover Coronado

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Experience “A Holiday in Oz” at The Del

Business

Port to end lease at Coronado Ferry Landing, stalling $20 million redevelopment project

Business

Business Briefs: Island Pasta closing, Stake promotions, Game Day at The Laundry, Reading Legacies grant

Business

Crown Coast Pharmacy: Neighborhood care for the community

Community News

PAWS and The Bower hotel unleash new community partnership

Business

b•long Pilates celebrates one year and expands to Carlsbad

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival announces 2025 honorees for the Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala

People

Women leading with purpose: Coronado Woman’s Club announces 2025-26 leadership and goals

Education

Christ Church Day School students “Bowled Over” at the Coronado Lawn Bowls

Community News

Gift Bags of Generosity, Soroptimist Club of Coronado looking for donations

Community News

Celebrate Coronado’s military hometown heroes 

Entertainment

Feature documentary on Vegas legend Danny Gans to screen at Coronado Island Film Festival

More Local News

School safety forum highlights need for communication, revamped cell phone policy

Community News

California approves congressional redistricting in Prop 50 vote

News

Coronado moves forward to expedite historic home review

City of Coronado

Hoka Postal National 2-Mile Championship

Sports

I.C.E. raid shakes up Coronado community; four landscapers taken in unmarked cars

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Imperial Beach Food Bank receives thousands of dollars in food donations