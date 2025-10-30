Women Leading With Purpose: Coronado Woman’s Club Announces 2025-26 Leadership and Goals

“In our 2025-26 year, my primary objective with the Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) is to enhance our membership engagement by establishing active committees and encouraging our members to actively participate,” said Kathy Fink, CWC President since 2022. “These committees will facilitate the CWC’s efficient outreach to the community. We have excellent leadership for our committees, and it is my hope that members will find projects of interest and serve on one or more of our active committees – Finance, Membership, Marketing, Fundraising & Philanthropy, Hospitality, and Community Service.”

The board of directors of the CWC is enthusiastic with the renewed energy and enthusiasm of many new members combined with the knowledge of long-time club members. Together, CWC looks to develop innovative fundraising initiatives and projects.

“Despite current economic challenges, I am confident that we can sustain our commitment to supporting our community, both in Coronado and over the bridge. This year our goal is to return $25,000 to local groups, schools, and organizations that seek our assistance. You can contribute to our philanthropic goals by supporting our four annual shredding events with the next one scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, in the Coronado Cays,” added Fink.

The Club meets monthly on the first Wednesday of the month. The next meeting will be held at Stake Chophouse on Nov. 5 at 11:30 am. All are welcome to join and learn more about volunteer opportunities and CWC work in the community.

“I so appreciate the continued support of Blue Bridge Hospitality by opening up Stake for our monthly luncheons as well as their underwriting the truck for our Shredding Events,” said Fink. Please contact Membership Chair Ana Magdaleno at 619-756-9583 or send a message through the club’s website, www.coronadowomansclub.org.





