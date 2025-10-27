Submitted by Gail Bardin

Last week’s letter, which drew attention to my October 15 letter, is incorrect on an important provision of Proposition 50. The writer implies that Proposition 50 would change state legislative districts. In fact, no state Republican Senator or Assemblymember is affected. The only districts that would be impacted by redistricting are federal Congressional districts.

The proposition seeks voter approval to counter Trump’s demand that Texas (and other states) create more Republican-leaning districts in the House of Representatives. California must fight back. Without a change in party control in 2026, Congress will fail to provide a check on presidential power.

Prop 50 is a temporary measure. It requires California resume using our independent Citizens Redistricting Commission in 2030 to redraw the maps using the new census data. I call on other states across the country to do the same and establish independent redistricting commissions.

Gail Bardin





