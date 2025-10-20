Resident says to vote “No” on Prop 50

Submitted by Dr. Kaye M. Schneider

In response to Gail Bardin, Eagle-Journal, October 15. I find it so interesting that California Democrats are squirming over redistricting in Texas which has no bearing on our state policies whatsoever. Ms. Bardin wrote, ‘we must counter Republican efforts by temporarily drawing five more California districts that favor Democrats.’ I hardly find it ‘representative districting’ when 40 % of California voted Conservative last season and yet the Democrats hold the majority of all government houses in the state. When is ‘enough, enough’? 93 of 120 seats in the Assembly isn’t enough? 62 0f 80 seats in the Senate is not enough? We could not be more partisan in this state at the moment. Do folks really think a ‘temporary’ drawing by the politicians is a righteous solution? PROP 50 is essentially flipping five Republican-held seats to Democrat control. Could any power grab be more obvious?

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission just went through this process in 2021, based on the 2020 U.S. Census, and those congressional district maps have only been in effect since January 3, 2023. But now, Sacramento wants to throw out the work done by the Commission and substitute its own maps that were drawn to ensure no Republicans represent our state in Congress.

This governor is stealing the process of fair representation by disregarding the Citizens Redistricting Commission for the sheer purpose of top loading BLUE districts through the next Census! This is a ‘temporary’ solution to a NON-problem that will last through 2030!

VOTE NO on BLUE POWER GRAB Prop 50.

