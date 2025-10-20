Residents urge “Yes” vote on Prop 50

Submitted by Bill and Jean Seager

Many of the detractors of Proposition 50, the Election Rigging Response Act, tell us that if passed it will permanently dismantle California’s independent redistricting commission. This is simply not true. The law sunsets in 2030 when the independent redistricting commission will once again draw the lines for congressional districts. Until then, California must fight back against Texas and other states that are redrawing district lines to benefit President Trump and his agenda. Please vote yes on Proposition 50.

