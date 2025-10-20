Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Letters to the Editor

Residents urge “Yes” vote on Prop 50

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Submitted by Bill and Jean Seager

Many of the detractors of Proposition 50, the Election Rigging Response Act, tell us that if passed it will permanently dismantle California’s independent redistricting commission. This is simply not true. The law sunsets in 2030 when the independent redistricting commission will once again draw the lines for congressional districts. Until then, California must fight back against Texas and other states that are redrawing district lines to benefit President Trump and his agenda. Please vote yes on Proposition 50.

Bill and Jean Seager



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Democratic Club urges “Yes” vote on Prop 50

Letters to the Editor

Resident says to vote “No” on Prop 50

Letters to the Editor

Resident urges a “No” vote on Prop 50

Letters to the Editor

Resident voices support for Prop 50

Letters to the Editor

Cays Dog Run Fence

Letters to the Editor

Wildlife Loss at the Tijuana Estuary in Imperial Beach

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Hegseth participates in morning physical training on Coronado Beach (photos)

Crime

Coronado crime report: carjacking, refusing to leave a business, burglary

Community News

Prop 50: Official ballot drop boxes open for November special election

People

FOL celebrates Hispanic Heritage with dance, art, and community

Community News

Former Canine Mayor Bentley James (2012-2025)

Letters to the Editor

Resident urges a “No” vote on Prop 50

More Local News

City Council agenda: ‘Coronado’ monument sign, future of the Island Express, preservation of historical homes

City of Coronado

District plans community forum on safety and communication after middle school stabbing

Community News

Lance Alspaugh

Obituaries

“Rise and Shine” in style at the Gaslamp’s funky new breakfast spot 6th & G

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

Crime

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

News briefs: League of Wives memorial bench, new berthing fees at...