Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Letters to the Editor

Coronado Democratic Club urges “Yes” vote on Prop 50

2 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Submitted by the Coronado Democratic Club

YES ON 50 to SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY

America needs to restore our constitutional checks and balances – and fast. That’s what a YES on Proposition 50 will do. Sixty-three percent of Coronado’s voters are either registered Democrats or Independents, and will be disenfranchised by Republican Texas redistricting. Only Trump Republicans want to entrench minority rule, and California is among the states fighting back.

Congressional oversight has collapsed. Our courts are overwhelmed with Trump lawsuits, and our military is the only entity not yet compromised. We pray for our military who remain apolitical even though Trump has stated clearly he wants to change that to institute his “one party” rule.

Here’s the truth – Yes on 50 WILL NOT change California State Republican representation – no State Republican Senator or Assemblyman is affected by Yes on 50 in Sacramento. Prop 50 will blunt “one-party rule” in Washington, DC, and allow voters to decide representation.

This only affects one Congressional Federal seat in San Diego. Prop 50 even states on the actual ballot mailed to you that this is DIRECTLY in response to Texas Republicans rigging Federal Congressional seats for Trump. This is about fairness in elections, and is ONLY in response to Texas trying to cheat the other states of fair voter representation. It reverts to independent redistricting in 2030. This is why your vote for YES on 50 is critical.

Trump Republicans know that the people are angry and the sentiment is against them. An estimated 8.2 million patriots turned out to peacefully protest in over 2700 cities across rural, urban, and red states and blue states last Saturday, and that included Coronado voters. The House of Representatives is predicted to flip to Democratic, meaning the constitutional check on Presidential powers would be revived. So instead of compromising, Trump asks Texas Republicans to cheat and “find me five seats.” Texas obliged mid-census and redrew its maps to create unfair, unrepresentative maps of “five more Republican Congressional district seats” in Texas to thwart the other states and the people’s will.

No one in California wants to have to live by Texas laws, especially the extreme criminalization of women’s reproductive rights, which is what Texas Republicans would implement nationwide the first chance they get if they get their way. We must stop this with YES on 50.

Our Coronado Democratic club includes numerous active-duty military families, veterans, and patriots of all ages and walks of life who love our country and are fighting for the rule of law and against authoritarian rule. That’s why we are urging you to vote YES on 50  to restore the critical balance of powers our founding fathers established and that American and Coronado voters deserve. Find that mail ballot, mark it YES, and mail it in now to restore American Democracy. YES on 50 is urgently needed to defend and protect our American values.

Coronado Democratic Club
The Reverend Lori Doyle (ret.), President
Patti Flores-Charter, Vice President
Betty Padgett, Treasurer

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Residents urge “Yes” vote on Prop 50

Letters to the Editor

Resident says to vote “No” on Prop 50

Letters to the Editor

Resident urges a “No” vote on Prop 50

Letters to the Editor

Resident voices support for Prop 50

Letters to the Editor

Cays Dog Run Fence

Letters to the Editor

Wildlife Loss at the Tijuana Estuary in Imperial Beach

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Hegseth participates in morning physical training on Coronado Beach (photos)

Crime

Coronado crime report: carjacking, refusing to leave a business, burglary

Community News

Prop 50: Official ballot drop boxes open for November special election

People

FOL celebrates Hispanic Heritage with dance, art, and community

Community News

Former Canine Mayor Bentley James (2012-2025)

Letters to the Editor

Resident urges a “No” vote on Prop 50

More Local News

City Council agenda: ‘Coronado’ monument sign, future of the Island Express, preservation of historical homes

City of Coronado

District plans community forum on safety and communication after middle school stabbing

Community News

Lance Alspaugh

Obituaries

“Rise and Shine” in style at the Gaslamp’s funky new breakfast spot 6th & G

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

Crime

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

News briefs: League of Wives memorial bench, new berthing fees at...