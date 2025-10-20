Coronado Democratic Club urges “Yes” vote on Prop 50

Submitted by the Coronado Democratic Club

YES ON 50 to SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY

America needs to restore our constitutional checks and balances – and fast. That’s what a YES on Proposition 50 will do. Sixty-three percent of Coronado’s voters are either registered Democrats or Independents, and will be disenfranchised by Republican Texas redistricting. Only Trump Republicans want to entrench minority rule, and California is among the states fighting back.

Congressional oversight has collapsed. Our courts are overwhelmed with Trump lawsuits, and our military is the only entity not yet compromised. We pray for our military who remain apolitical even though Trump has stated clearly he wants to change that to institute his “one party” rule.

Here’s the truth – Yes on 50 WILL NOT change California State Republican representation – no State Republican Senator or Assemblyman is affected by Yes on 50 in Sacramento. Prop 50 will blunt “one-party rule” in Washington, DC, and allow voters to decide representation.

This only affects one Congressional Federal seat in San Diego. Prop 50 even states on the actual ballot mailed to you that this is DIRECTLY in response to Texas Republicans rigging Federal Congressional seats for Trump. This is about fairness in elections, and is ONLY in response to Texas trying to cheat the other states of fair voter representation. It reverts to independent redistricting in 2030. This is why your vote for YES on 50 is critical.

Trump Republicans know that the people are angry and the sentiment is against them. An estimated 8.2 million patriots turned out to peacefully protest in over 2700 cities across rural, urban, and red states and blue states last Saturday, and that included Coronado voters. The House of Representatives is predicted to flip to Democratic, meaning the constitutional check on Presidential powers would be revived. So instead of compromising, Trump asks Texas Republicans to cheat and “find me five seats.” Texas obliged mid-census and redrew its maps to create unfair, unrepresentative maps of “five more Republican Congressional district seats” in Texas to thwart the other states and the people’s will.

No one in California wants to have to live by Texas laws, especially the extreme criminalization of women’s reproductive rights, which is what Texas Republicans would implement nationwide the first chance they get if they get their way. We must stop this with YES on 50.

Our Coronado Democratic club includes numerous active-duty military families, veterans, and patriots of all ages and walks of life who love our country and are fighting for the rule of law and against authoritarian rule. That’s why we are urging you to vote YES on 50 to restore the critical balance of powers our founding fathers established and that American and Coronado voters deserve. Find that mail ballot, mark it YES, and mail it in now to restore American Democracy. YES on 50 is urgently needed to defend and protect our American values.

Coronado Democratic Club

The Reverend Lori Doyle (ret.), President

Patti Flores-Charter, Vice President

Betty Padgett, Treasurer





