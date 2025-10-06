FOL celebrates Hispanic Heritage with dance, art, and community

More than 115 people gathered at the Coronado Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 4, for a lively celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, hosted by the Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL). The afternoon featured a captivating performance by Grupo Folklórico Herencia Mexicana, whose dancers brought to life traditional folk dances from three regions of Mexico.

Families and attendees enjoyed a festive hour of music, vibrant colors, and culture under the trees at Coronado Public Library Park. Young community members participated in a Día de los Muertos skull-decoration activity, using markers and DIY kits to explore the artistry and meaning of the tradition in a fun, hands-on way. FOL members were also treated to a special thank-you gift — a complimentary Día de los Muertos glass ornament.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us and helped make this such a joyful community celebration,” said Jeanne Luna from the Friends of the Coronado Public Library. “A special thank-you to Grupo Folklórico Herencia Mexicana for sharing their incredible talent and cultural heritage with Coronado, to the Coronado Public Library staff, our Board of Trustees members Kellen Gill, Marsi Steirer, and Jean Seager, and to longtime FOL and bookstore volunteer Caroline Struck for their support in making this event possible.”

Not yet a Friend of the Coronado Public Library? Membership supports library programs, gives early access to the Annual Book Fair, and lets you stay first to know about special events—plus opportunities to get involved with boards and committees. Let’s be friends and help bring more fun events like these to our Library! Visit www. coronadofol.org to learn more.





