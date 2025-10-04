Resident urges a “No” vote on Prop 50

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson

Vote no on 50

It is imperative that all voters acquaint themselves with the November 4, 2025 Special Election and vote NO on Prop 50.

California voters elected to have State redistricting done by the Citizens Redistricting Commission composed of five Democrats, five Republicans and four members with No Party Affiliation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom intending to thwart the will of 40% of California voters went ahead and forced an unnecessary, approximately $280 million costly special election to quash the Citizens Redistricting Commission. Is this Democracy in action?

A $4 million mistake in redrawing the District maps was made by the Legislature Democrats who re-drew the District lines. Tax payers will bear the costly blunder by Newsom and his minions which will require 8 1/2 million new voter guides to be mailed.

If Prop 50 passes, CA voters would no longer have a say in redistricting. Politicians, in closed door, secret sessions would be making self-serving gerrymandering deals, redrawing districts to eliminate conservative legislators in State Legislature and in the House of Representatives. Is this Democracy in action?

The Democratic controlled California Legislature and Gov. Newsom drastically cut funding to public school education in 2025. They instead chose to spend multi-million dollars on ramming thru Proposition 50. Those funds could have hired and kept working 4,800 teachers. Are they really concerned with the children?

Please vote NO on 50.

Carolyn Rogerson

Sources for information in this letter came from the California Redistricting Commission website and the Los Angeles Times (9/30/25)





