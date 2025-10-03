Friday, October 3, 2025
Community News

Annual Turkey Coloring Contest arrives

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

It’s time to grab your crayons and bring your turkey to life! Starting October 1, the cherished Turkey Coloring Contest is back for 2025 and ready for your most colorful Thanksgiving masterpieces. Hosted by Recreation & Golf Services and proudly sponsored by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, this beloved holiday tradition invites kindergarten through fifth-grade students to create their own colorful Thanksgiving artwork using crayons, markers, or colored pencils.

Entries can be submitted in the festive “contest dropbox oven” located in the Community Center lobby from October 1 through November 6. Winning entries will be honored during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, November 18.

Be sure to review the contest rules using the link below and print the 2025 Turkey Coloring Contest Form to participate. For more information, please call 619-522-7342.

https://bit.ly/2025TurkeyColoringContest



