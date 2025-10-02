“Pippin” to wrap up Coronado Playhouse’s 80th season

Coronado Playhouse is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Pippin, the Tony Award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson. Bursting with spectacle, humor, and heart, Pippin invites audiences to join a mysterious troupe of performers as they lead one young man on a journey to find his place in the world.

With its unforgettable score that includes beloved songs such as “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic to Do,” and “Morning Glow,” Pippin has captivated audiences for generations. Yet the story resonates now more than ever. In a time when so many are searching for meaning and fulfillment in a world overflowing with distraction, disillusionment, and uncertainty, Pippin’s quest feels urgent and deeply human. The musical challenges us to consider what it means to live an extraordinary life, and whether true purpose comes from grand gestures or from the everyday love and connections we often overlook.

“I am incredibly excited to be bringing this vision of Pippin to life alongside my cast and crew. We have been crafting a nightmare comedy of identity and dysphoria, and we cannot wait to share it,” says Director Hunter Brown. Coronado Playhouse’s production embraces the play’s theatricality while also highlighting its modern relevance. The Leading Player and troupe serve as a reminder of the constant pressures of social media and spectacle culture, always urging us toward bigger and flashier choices. Pippin’s rejection of that pressure in favor of authenticity speaks to the need for grounding in a time when many are reevaluating their priorities and redefining success.

“Just in time for the Halloween season, we hope to scare and dazzle you in equal measure. Journey alongside Pippin as he searches for meaning in a dark and daring world. The Cult bids you welcome…” says Brown.

Audiences can expect a dazzling production filled with bold choreography, stirring music, and inventive staging. At its core, however, this is a story about finding hope, love, and purpose in unexpected places.

Coronado Playhouse

Oct. 10 through Nov. 2

Thursday-Saturday at 8 pm

Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm





