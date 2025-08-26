Sharp Coronado Emergency Department Honored with 2025 Lantern Award

Sharp Coronado Hospital has been named one of 96 Emergency Departments (EDs) across the country to receive the prestigious 2025 Lantern Award, which recognizes hospitals for their commitment to leadership, education, advocacy and research in emergency medicine. This is Sharp Coronado’s first time receiving the award.

“Receiving the Lantern Award is an incredible honor and a well-deserved recognition of the emergency department at Sharp Coronado,” says Marla Poston, director of patient care services at Sharp Coronado. “It reflects the heart, skill and dedication of our amazing team — the nurses, physicians, ED techs and other colleagues, who make our ED such a special place.”

This latest recognition joins a long list of other accolades and initiatives for the Sharp Coronado ED, including sepsis response innovation, human trafficking awareness and response, workplace violence prevention and staff safety, and its innovative high utilization group (HUG) pilot program. Additionally, the hospital is nationally recognized for providing high-quality care, with awards from the American Heart Association for stroke care and certification as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission, as well as designations from Planetree International for delivering patient-centered care.

Poston says these recognitions highlight the deep commitment Sharp Coronado caregivers have to their patients and the community.

“Our team is dedicated to creating a healing environment where every individual feels seen, heard and cared for,” Poston says. “We consistently work to exceed national benchmarks for clinical quality and patient experience. From the moment a patient walks through our doors to the time they leave, our goal is to provide timely, safe and personalized care.”

Sharp Coronado caregivers work to ensure community members receive the best patient experience by consistently implementing new programs and processes, including a recent study by ED caregivers to assess the reasons why people frequently seek emergency care. This recently gathered data was then used to create personalized care plans that improve coordination and enhance patients’ outcomes and experience.

“At Sharp Coronado, we understand that patients often come to us during some of their hardest moments, and we strive to make every moment better — with compassion, respect and clinical excellence,” says Poston.





