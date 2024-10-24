Sharp Coronado Hospital and Villa Coronado Earn Sixth Consecutive Planetree Certification

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Villa Coronado have been awarded Certification with Distinction for Leadership and Innovation in Person-Centered Care by Planetree. This distinction recognizes that Sharp Coronado and Villa Coronado work to continually advance the practice of person-centered care through outreach, research, scholarship and innovation. This is the sixth consecutive Gold-level recognition and fourth time receiving Distinction status for the hospital.

Achievement of Distinction status — the highest level of recognition conferred by Planetree — requires organizations to earn re-Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care at the Gold level in consecutive years while building on their success to advance the model of person-centered care beyond the standards outlined in the Person-Centered Care Certification program. Sharp Coronado celebrated publicly at the 2024 Annual Planetree Global Person-Centered Care Forum in New Orleans, earlier this month.

The criteria address components of a person-centered healthcare experience, including the quality of patient-provider interactions, access to information, family involvement and the physical environment of care. Importantly, the criteria also focus on how the organization supports staff, opportunities for staff, patients, and families to have a voice in the way care is delivered, and the ways that Sharp Coronado Hospital and Villa Coronado are reaching beyond its walls to care for its community.

“The outstanding achievement reflects the unwavering commitment, compassion and excellence each of our employees demonstrate every day,” says Marlena Montgomery, MSN, MBA, RN, FACHE, Chief Nursing Officer at Sharp Coronado Hospital. “It’s not only a testament to our focus on person-centered care but also a reflection of the collaborative spirit and dedication of our entire hospital. From providing exceptional care to supporting each other, the hospital teams’ contributions have made this possible.”

Sharp Coronado was the first hospital in California and the second in the United States to achieve Gold-level certification in 2007. In 2012, the hospital achieved Planetree Designation with Distinction Status. Of the 172 Planetree-certified hospitals worldwide, only 115 hold Gold-level certification and only five have “with Distinction” status. Our team’s efforts have truly set a standard of excellence for person-centered care, making our achievement a rare and remarkable one.

For more information on Planetree’s Person-Centered Care Certification® Program, including the criteria, the application process and more, visit planetree.org/certification.

About Planetree

Planetree is a mission based not-for-profit organization that has partnered with over 700 health care organizations around the world and across the care continuum to transform how care is delivered. Powered by over 50,000 focus group attendees comprised of patients, families, and staff, and 45 years of experience working with health care organizations, the Planetree approach emphasizes the quality of human interactions that occur within health care settings, the importance of connecting health care personnel to the purpose and meaning of their work, and practical strategies for engaging patients and family members as true partners in care. These elements have been consolidated into the Person-Centered Care Certification® Program, which provides organizations with a structured process to guide culture change efforts that yield improvements in clinical and operational outcomes. Drawing on this experience, in 2017 Planetree partnered with the National Academy of Medicine to introduce an evidence-based Guiding Framework for Patient and Family Engaged Care.





