Thursday, October 24, 2024
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Villa Coronado Earn Sixth Consecutive Planetree Certification

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Villa Coronado have been awarded Certification with Distinction for Leadership and Innovation in Person-Centered Care by Planetree. This distinction recognizes that Sharp Coronado and Villa Coronado work to continually advance the practice of person-centered care through outreach, research, scholarship and innovation. This is the sixth consecutive Gold-level recognition and fourth time receiving Distinction status for the hospital.

Achievement of Distinction status — the highest level of recognition conferred by Planetree — requires organizations to earn re-Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care at the Gold level in consecutive years while building on their success to advance the model of person-centered care beyond the standards outlined in the Person-Centered Care Certification program. Sharp Coronado celebrated publicly at the 2024 Annual Planetree Global Person-Centered Care Forum in New Orleans, earlier this month.

The criteria address components of a person-centered healthcare experience, including the quality of patient-provider interactions, access to information, family involvement and the physical environment of care. Importantly, the criteria also focus on how the organization supports staff, opportunities for staff, patients, and families to have a voice in the way care is delivered, and the ways that Sharp Coronado Hospital and Villa Coronado are reaching beyond its walls to care for its community.

Sharp caregivers receive the Planetree Achievement of Distinction Award earlier this month in New Orleans. Photo courtesy of Sharp Coronado:.

“The outstanding achievement reflects the unwavering commitment, compassion and excellence each of our employees demonstrate every day,” says Marlena Montgomery, MSN, MBA, RN, FACHE, Chief Nursing Officer at Sharp Coronado Hospital. “It’s not only a testament to our focus on person-centered care but also a reflection of the collaborative spirit and dedication of our entire hospital. From providing exceptional care to supporting each other, the hospital teams’ contributions have made this possible.”

Sharp Coronado was the first hospital in California and the second in the United States to achieve Gold-level certification in 2007. In 2012, the hospital achieved Planetree Designation with Distinction Status. Of the 172 Planetree-certified hospitals worldwide, only 115 hold Gold-level certification and only five have “with Distinction” status. Our team’s efforts have truly set a standard of excellence for person-centered care, making our achievement a rare and remarkable one.

For more information on Planetree’s Person-Centered Care Certification® Program, including the criteria, the application process and more, visit planetree.org/certification.

RELATED

Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Planetree International Award of Excellence

About Planetree
Planetree is a mission based not-for-profit organization that has partnered with over 700 health care organizations around the world and across the care continuum to transform how care is delivered. Powered by over 50,000 focus group attendees comprised of patients, families, and staff, and 45 years of experience working with health care organizations, the Planetree approach emphasizes the quality of human interactions that occur within health care settings, the importance of connecting health care personnel to the purpose and meaning of their work, and practical strategies for engaging patients and family members as true partners in care. These elements have been consolidated into the Person-Centered Care Certification® Program, which provides organizations with a structured process to guide culture change efforts that yield improvements in clinical and operational outcomes. Drawing on this experience, in 2017 Planetree partnered with the National Academy of Medicine to introduce an evidence-based Guiding Framework for Patient and Family Engaged Care.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

2025 Art & Wine Festival Gets Funding From Discover Coronado

Community News

Witches Descend Upon Local Haunts During Annual Coronado Coven Outing

Community News

Coronado Concert Band Boasts Diversity in all Forms

Community News

Preschool Musical Theater – “Elf the Musical”

Community News

Second Federal Tijuana River Valley Health Survey Started Today

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Oct. 10-16, 2024

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Rotary Club of Coronado Honored at STEP Fall Social

Community News

Second Federal Tijuana River Valley Health Survey Started Today

Obituaries

Mercedes Garcia Witherspoon (1928-2024)

Letters to the Editor

Laura Wilkinson Sinton and Her Substantial Contributions to Coronado

Community News

CDC Working with SD County on Tijuana River Valley Health Assessment

Military

Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony on Saturday, November 2

More Local News

Police Pursuit of Man Brandishing Gun Ends with Arrest on Coronado Bridge

Crime

City Moves Forward with E-Bike Safety Regulations

City of Coronado

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball Tops Canyon Crest – Head to Division 1 Finals

Sports

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

People

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball to Host Playoff Semifinals at Central Beach on Oct. 22

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

2025 Art & Wine Festival Gets Funding From Discover Coronado