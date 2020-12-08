Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Planetree International Award of Excellence

Planetree International Awards Sharp Coronado Hospital Its Highest Level Of Achievement For Excellence In Person-Centered Care

By Managing Editor

Sharp Coronado Hospital has once again been awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. This Person-Centered Care Certification® recognizes the organization’s achievement and innovation in the delivery of person-centered care. Sharp Coronado Hospital is one of only 96 healthcare organizations worldwide to earn this prestigious award.

Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care represents the highest level of achievement in person-centered care, based on evidence and standards. Person-centered health care prioritizes the active participation of patients and their families throughout the health care process with an emphasis on partnership, compassion, transparency, inclusion, and quality.

“The Planetree Certification is the only award that recognizes excellence in person-centeredness across the continuum of care,” said Susan Frampton, President of Planetree International, a not-for-profit organization that has been at the forefront of the movement to transform health care from the perspective of patients for more than 40 years. “This Gold Certification signals to its patients, and community that Sharp Coronado is an organization where staff partner with patients, residents, and families, and where patient, resident, and family comfort, dignity, empowerment and well-being are prioritized as key elements of providing top-quality clinical care.”

“This is an amazing accomplishment, and I am extremely proud of our entire team of caregivers,” said Susan Stone, CEO of Sharp Coronado Hospital. “Since 2007, Sharp Coronado has received this prestigious award. The hospital was the first in California and the second in the nation, to be recognized as a Designated Planetree Patient-Centered hospital and one of only two hospitals in the world to maintain Planetree Designation consecutively.”

The criteria that Sharp Coronado Hospital & Healthcare Center satisfied to achieve Planetree Gold Certification reflect what patients, residents, family members and healthcare professionals in hundreds of focus groups say matters most to them during a health care experience.  This qualitative data aligns with the growing evidence-base for person-centered care, and establishes the Person-Centered Care Certification Program as a concrete framework for defining and measuring excellence in person-centeredness.

The criteria address components of a person-centered health care experience, including the quality of patient-provider interactions, access to information, family involvement and the physical environment of care. Importantly, the criteria also focus on how the organization supports staff, opportunities for staff, patients, and families to have a voice in the way care is delivered, and the ways that Sharp Coronado Hospital & Healthcare Center is reaching beyond its walls to care for its community.

As part of the Certification process — which included a virtual validation site visit by representatives from Planetree — discussions with Sharp Coronado patients, residents, families and current staff validated that specific person-centered policies are in place, including non-restrictive visiting hours and a shared medical record policy; that staff members at all levels are involved in the implementation of person-centered care; and that the organization’s physical environment supports patient and family engagement in their care.  The process also included a review of the organization’s performance on patient experience and quality of care measures, and how measurement of these indicators improves organizational outcomes.

For more information on Planetree’s Person-Centered Care Certification® Program, including the criteria, the application process and more, visit planetree.org/certification.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

