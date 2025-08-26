Orange Avenue Banners to Stay Flying with Discover Coronado Support

Coronado’s iconic Orange Avenue banners—known for adding beauty, color, and local pride—will remain in place for at least another year, through renewed funding provided by Discover Coronado and the City of Coronado.

Discover Coronado announced it will provide funding—alongside the City of Coronado—to extend the popular Orange Avenue artistic banner program through July 2026. The joint effort, which began in 2016, preserves one of Coronado’s most visible and celebrated traditions.

“These banners are more than decoration—they’re a living gallery of Coronado’s culture, creativity, and community spirit,” said Kate Berry, Vice-Chair of Discover Coronado, who led the funding discussion. “Keeping them in place means continuing to tell the stories that make Coronado special.”

The banners spotlight local nonprofit organizations, promote signature community events, and contribute to the city’s welcoming, walkable atmosphere—an appeal that draws visitors and boosts the local economy. The program will feature five different series of banners over the coming year, each designed to beautify Orange Avenue from First Street to Coronado City Hall.

Each banner’s artwork is carefully reviewed by the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission and approved by the Coronado City Council, ensuring that every design reflects the city’s unique character.

Discover Coronado is the official destination marketing firm for Coronado; however, it receives no funding from the city. The work of Discover Coronado, and its projects, is paid for by an assessment collected from overnight guests at four local resorts.





