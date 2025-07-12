Avenue of Heroes: Donald Crawford

Prepared by: Tom Bernitt (friend)
Born Feb. 21, 1946, in Batavia, New York, Commander Donald C. “Crawdad” Crawford enlisted in the U.S. Navy in December 1966, completed boot camp in San Diego, and graduated from Underwater Demolition Team Replacement Activity in December 1967 with Class 42. Assigned to SEAL Team ONE (ST-1), he rose from seaman to second class in five months, completing three combat tours in Vietnam. In his own words, “the last tour nearly killed me, getting a boat blown up under me and learning I wasn’t bulletproof after all.” After completing his enlistment, Crawford returned to college only to discover, again in his words, “my fun meter refused to budge off zero, so my second enlistment started ten months later.” After two additional WESTPAC deployments with ST-1, he reported to Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training as an instructor. While on shore duty, he attended night school and received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of San Diego. He later completed OCS and was commissioned in September 1977.
Subsequent assignments included Underwater Demolition Team TWELVE, SEAL Team ONE, and Naval Special Warfare Group ONE. Following a tour at Special Operations Command Europe, LCDR Crawford returned to SEAL Team ONE as executive officer and deployed for Operation Desert Storm. He later served at Naval Special Warfare Command (WARCOM), completing another deployment before serving in the operations department. He concluded his 30-year Navy career as executive officer of the Naval Special Warfare Center, retiring in May 1997. His numerous military awards include the Silver Star, Bronze Star with combat “V”, Purple Heart, and Navy Commendation Medal with combat “V.”
Crawford met the love of his life, Leslie Hubbard, during the Tecate-Ensenada Bike Ride in 1978. The two eloped and were married in December 1980, and raised their sons, Andrew and Michael, in Coronado. Following his retirement from the service, Crawford taught at Silver Strand Elementary and Coronado Middle School, served as the WARCOM historian, and spent 12 and a half years as the WARCOM plans officer.
In retirement, Crawdad has served as President of both the Optimist Club of Coronado and the Coronado Floral Association and played the flute and piccolo in the Coronado Community Band. He continues to volunteer for numerous causes, has achieved three world records for rowing, and is a Master Gardener.