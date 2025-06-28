Avenue of Heroes: Paul L. Corriere Jr.

Prepared by: Paul L. Corriere III (son)

Colonel Paul L. Corriere Jr. was born in San Diego in 1934 and raised in Coronado. His father established COROVAN, which ultimately became the largest commercial moving company on the West Coast. Growing up, Corriere worked for the company and managed the adjacent skating rink. A multi-sport athlete, he lettered in football and track at CHS and played American Legion baseball before attending San Diego State University, where he lettered in baseball and practiced with the Padres. Concurrently, he joined the National Guard, met his future wife, and majored in teaching.

After graduating in 1960, Corriere was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve, serving 13 years in amphibious, air defense, artillery, military police, and logistical units while also working as COROVAN’s vice president. When the family sold the company in 1974, MAJ Corriere transferred to active duty, serving for the next 17 years.

Assigned first to the Combat Arms Training Board, he traveled the world studying and incorporating innovative techniques into U.S. Army training. His professionalism caught the attention of Army leadership, leading to his role as military executive to GEN William DePuy – regarded as the principal architect of the U.S. Army’s restructuring after Vietnam – and developing a friendship with GEN Colin Powell.

After promotion to Colonel, Corriere was assigned as inspector general to “clean up” a compromised three-state region before serving under the Secretary of the Army and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Naval Affairs. He took great pride in establishing military support for counter-drug efforts.

His military awards include the Defense Superior Service, Legion of Merit, and multiple Meritorious Service Medals. He is authorized to wear Army General Staff, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Inspector General badges.

During his 30-year career, his family crisscrossed the U.S. numerous times, residing in Alaska, Georgia, Virginia, Germany, Minnesota, and California. Along the way, he earned a degree from the U.S. Army War College.

In retirement, COL Corriere continues to lead an active life – he has been involved in Boy Scouts for nearly his entire life, is a dedicated Rotarian, and has served as a reserve sheriff’s captain. Corriere and his wife of 66 years, Joanne, raised two sons, John and Paul, in their home on Coronado Avenue. They now reside in Chula Vista.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 293 hometown heroes to date. On May 17, 2025, another 16 were honored. City staff and dedicated volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program – ten years of telling the stories of courage, sacrifice, and service that are woven into the fabric of Coronado.

The inspiration for the program emerged in 2011, when the community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two fallen Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in solemn tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear: Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a powerful reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and legacy of service.





