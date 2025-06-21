Avenue of Heroes: Sarah F. Burns

Prepared by: Micah Gagis (sister)

Sarah F. (Peterson) Burns was born in Salisbury, Maryland, and raised in Severna Park, Maryland, with her twin sister, Micah. She was active in track and lacrosse at Severna Park High School and graduated in 2007. Sarah attended Anne Arundel Community College, where she ran cross-country and played lacrosse. Deciding to follow in her paternal grandfather’s footsteps, she joined the U.S. Navy in August 2010.

After completing basic training and technical school in Pensacola, Florida, Sarah reported to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 as an aircraft mechanic on the MH-53E at Naval Station Norfolk. After two years, she transferred to the “Red Wolves” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 84, serving until 2016. Making her way west, Sarah transferred to Coronado, where she joined the “Firehawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85.

Following a deployment to Africa, she decided to cross-rate to hospital corpsman (HM) search and rescue medical technician. The career change was not easy, but one she was extremely passionate about. Sarah endured two extensive training requirements and ended with the completion of Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) school – a challenging training pipeline. In November 2020, she transferred to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8, the “Eightballers,” where she earned both her Naval Air Crew and Aviation Warfare Pins.

Before this, Sarah met the love of her life, Lucas, in January 2017. They quickly realized they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together and were married on La Jolla Beach in August 2017. Over the next four years, they made the most of every moment together. They shared a love of fitness, the beach, their dogs, traveling, camping, and exploring the culinary world that San Diego offered. They consistently sought out new challenges and thoughtfully planned for their future. Although their time together was far too short, they lived everyday like a honeymoon.

Heroically, Sarah passed away at age 31 on Aug. 31, 2021, in a helicopter crash during a training mission off the coast of San Diego. Sarah was humble, compassionate, and goal-oriented – someone who deeply loved others and enjoyed serving her country. She always strived to be the best in all her endeavors.

Sarah was posthumously promoted to first class and is laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 293 hometown heroes to date. On May 17, 2025, another 16 were honored. City staff and dedicated volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program – ten years of telling the stories of courage, sacrifice, and service that are woven into the fabric of Coronado.

The inspiration for the program emerged in 2011, when the community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two fallen Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in solemn tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear: Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a powerful reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and legacy of service.





