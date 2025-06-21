Avenue of Heroes: Sarah F. Burns

Prepared by: Micah Gagis (sister)
Sarah F. (Peterson) Burns was born in Salisbury, Maryland, and raised in Severna Park, Maryland, with her twin sister, Micah. She was active in track and lacrosse at Severna Park High School and graduated in 2007. Sarah attended Anne Arundel Community College, where she ran cross-country and played lacrosse. Deciding to follow in her paternal grandfather’s footsteps, she joined the U.S. Navy in August 2010.
After completing basic training and technical school in Pensacola, Florida, Sarah reported to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 as an aircraft mechanic on the MH-53E at Naval Station Norfolk. After two years, she transferred to the “Red Wolves” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 84, serving until 2016. Making her way west, Sarah transferred to Coronado, where she joined the “Firehawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85.
Following a deployment to Africa, she decided to cross-rate to hospital corpsman (HM) search and rescue medical technician. The career change was not easy, but one she was extremely passionate about. Sarah endured two extensive training requirements and ended with the completion of Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) school – a challenging training pipeline. In November 2020, she transferred to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8, the “Eightballers,” where she earned both her Naval Air Crew and Aviation Warfare Pins.
Before this, Sarah met the love of her life, Lucas, in January 2017. They quickly realized they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together and were married on La Jolla Beach in August 2017. Over the next four years, they made the most of every moment together. They shared a love of fitness, the beach, their dogs, traveling, camping, and exploring the culinary world that San Diego offered. They consistently sought out new challenges and thoughtfully planned for their future. Although their time together was far too short, they lived everyday like a honeymoon.
Heroically, Sarah passed away at age 31 on Aug. 31, 2021, in a helicopter crash during a training mission off the coast of San Diego. Sarah was humble, compassionate, and goal-oriented – someone who deeply loved others and enjoyed serving her country. She always strived to be the best in all her endeavors.
Sarah was posthumously promoted to first class and is laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.